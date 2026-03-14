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Risk of dangerous diseases

Summer is here, and along with the scorching heat, the mosquito problem has also started. Mosquito bites bring the fear of dangerous diseases like dengue and malaria.

lifestyle Mar 14 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:stockPhoto
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An easy home remedy

The chemical sprays or coils we use to repel mosquitoes are quite harmful to our health. So, here's an easy home remedy to get rid of them without any side effects.

Image credits: Getty
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The power of Neem Oil

Neem oil is very effective in driving away mosquitoes. This isn't just a popular belief; even science agrees with it.

Image credits: Social Media
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Mosquitoes hate its smell

Neem has antibacterial properties and mosquitoes hate its smell Mix a little camphor with neem oil and light a lamp the smoke drives mosquitoes out of your house

Image credits: Getty
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How the smell works

The sharp smell of neem oil messes with the mosquitoes' appetite and also disrupts their ability to reproduce.

Image credits: Pixabay
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The secret: Azadirachtin

Neem contains a compound called Azadirachtin, which gives it the power to repel mosquitoes. It works as a 'natural repellent' to prevent them from biting you.

Image credits: Social Media
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Long-lasting protection

Compared to chemical sprays, lighting a neem oil lamp or applying it on your skin keeps mosquitoes away for a much longer time.

Image credits: AI Generated

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