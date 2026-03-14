Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, Ghatsthapana Muhurat, Maa Durga’s Vahan
When does Chaitra Navratri 2026 begin? Discover the exact start date, Ghatsthapana muhurat, Pratipada tithi, Kalash Sthapana guide, Maa Durga's vahan, full 9-day puja schedule, and also know when Ram Navami 2026 falls.
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Chaitra Navratri 2026
In Hinduism, people consider Navratri the most sacred festival for worshipping the divine feminine power, Devi Shakti. Chaitra Navratri is especially important among the four Navratris celebrated in a year because it also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Let's find out when Chaitra Navratri 2026 starts, which form of Maa Durga is worshipped on which day, the auspicious time for Ghatsthapana, and the correct method for Kalash Sthapana.
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When does Chaitra Navratri 2026 start?
According to the Hindu Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins every year on the Pratipada tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will start on Thursday, March 19, and will end on Friday, March 27, with Ram Navami. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga with full devotion and rituals.
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What is the auspicious muhurat for Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ghatsthapana?
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is considered very auspicious.- The main Ghatsthapana muhurat on March 19, 2026, is from 6:52 AM to 7:53 AM.- If a devotee cannot perform the puja during this time, they can also do it during the Abhijit Muhurat, which is from 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM.
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What are the timings for Chaitra Navratri 2026 Pratipada tithi?
As per the Panchang, the Chaitra Shukla Pratipada tithi timings are as follows:- Pratipada tithi begins: 6:52 AM on March 19.- Pratipada tithi ends: 4:52 AM on March 20.- Based on the Udayatithi (sunrise timing), the festival will officially begin on March 19.
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How to perform Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana?
The Navratri puja begins with Ghatsthapana, and doing it correctly is considered auspicious. Here's a simple guide for Kalash Sthapana:- First, place a small wooden stool (chowki) in your home temple or a clean spot.- Spread a red or yellow cloth over it.- In a separate vessel, add some soil and sow barley seeds.- Next, take a copper or clay pot (kalash) and fill it with water.- Add rice, a betel nut (supari), and a coin into the kalash.- Place mango leaves at the mouth of the pot.- On top, place a coconut wrapped in a red cloth.- Finally, light a lamp (diya) and incense sticks, and meditate on Maa Durga.
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Which goddess is worshipped on which day in Chaitra Navratri 2026 and when is Ram Navami?
Here is the day-wise schedule for worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga:- Pratipada (March 19): Maa Shailputri- Dwitiya (March 20): Maa Brahmacharini- Tritiya (March 21): Maa Chandraghanta- Chaturthi (March 22): Maa Kushmanda- Panchami (March 23): Maa Skandamata- Shashthi (March 24): Maa Katyayani- Saptami (March 25): Maa Kalaratri- Ashtami (March 26): Maa Mahagauri- Navami (March 27): Maa SiddhidatriPeople also celebrate Ram Navami on the ninth day to mark Lord Ram's birth. This year, Ram Navami is on March 27, 2026. Devotees worship Lord Ram with great faith, and many places see processions with saffron flags.
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Maa Durga Vahan
This year, Maa Durga will arrive on Earth in a 'Doli' (palanquin). According to religious beliefs, the Goddess's arrival on a Doli is considered an inauspicious sign, often linked to the possibility of loss of life or a major crisis. However, her departure vehicle is said to be an elephant, which symbolises happiness, prosperity, peace, and well-being. Astrologers say this also indicates positive outcomes and relief towards the end of Chaitra Navratri.
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