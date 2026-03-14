5 7 Image Credit : Getty

How to perform Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana?

The Navratri puja begins with Ghatsthapana, and doing it correctly is considered auspicious. Here's a simple guide for Kalash Sthapana:- First, place a small wooden stool (chowki) in your home temple or a clean spot.- Spread a red or yellow cloth over it.- In a separate vessel, add some soil and sow barley seeds.- Next, take a copper or clay pot (kalash) and fill it with water.- Add rice, a betel nut (supari), and a coin into the kalash.- Place mango leaves at the mouth of the pot.- On top, place a coconut wrapped in a red cloth.- Finally, light a lamp (diya) and incense sticks, and meditate on Maa Durga.