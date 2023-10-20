Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A Navratri fasting delight: Delicious Aloo Tamatar Sabzi recipe without onions and garlic

    Aloo Tamatar Sabzi is a quintessential Navratri dish that beautifully combines the rich flavors of potatoes and tomatoes. This humble curry offers a delicious and satisfying option for those observing dietary restrictions during the festival.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Navratri, a vibrant and spiritually significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India. During this auspicious time, many people observe a fast or restrict their diets to specific ingredients considered pure and fitting for worship. Aloo Tamatar Sabzi, a simple and flavorful potato and tomato curry, is a popular choice during Navratri fasting. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of creating this delightful and satiating dish.

    Also read: Delicious Kuttu Ki Puri: A must-try recipe for Navratri fasting

    Ingredients:

    • 4-5 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and cubed
    • 3-4 ripe tomatoes, finely chopped
    • 2-3 green chilies, slit (adjust to taste)
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)
    • 1/2 teaspoon ginger, grated
    • 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
    • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
    • 1 teaspoon ground coriander (dhania) powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala (optional)
    • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or ghee (clarified butter)
    • A handful of fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

    Also read: Crispy delights: Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa recipe for Navratri fasting

    Instructions:

    Preparing the Aloo Tamatar Sabzi:

    1. Start by heating vegetable oil or ghee in a pan or a kadai on medium heat. Ghee adds a delightful flavor, but you can use oil for a lighter version.

    2. Add cumin seeds (jeera) to the hot oil and let them splutter.

    3. Stir in the grated ginger and green chilies, and sauté for a minute or until the raw aroma disappears.

    4. Add the peeled and cubed potatoes to the pan, and sauté them for a few minutes until they start to turn golden.

    5. Now, incorporate the finely chopped tomatoes into the pan, along with red chili powder and turmeric powder. Mix everything well.

    6. Season the mixture with sendha namak (rock salt) and ground coriander (dhania) powder. Stir the ingredients together.

    7. Cover the pan and let the Aloo Tamatar Sabzi cook on low to medium heat. This will allow the potatoes to become tender and absorb the flavors of the spices and tomatoes. You can add a little water if necessary to prevent sticking and ensure the potatoes are well-cooked.

    8. Once the potatoes are tender, you can add garam masala for an extra layer of flavor, if desired.

    9. Cook the sabzi uncovered for a few more minutes to thicken the gravy.

    10. Garnish the Aloo Tamatar Sabzi with finely chopped fresh coriander leaves to add a burst of color and freshness.

    Also read: Crispy Sabudana Vada recipe: A delightful Navratri treat

    Serving and Enjoying:

    Aloo Tamatar Sabzi can be served hot with your choice of fasting bread, such as Kuttu ki Puri or Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa. It can also be paired with sama rice for a wholesome meal.

