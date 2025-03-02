Healthy Eyes, Liver: One juice recipe for full dose of vital nutrients

This juice is beneficial for the eyes and liver. you will get a full dose of vitamins and antioxidants. Let's see the recipe that helps you with wonders to the health.

There are many things available in our kitchen that we all consume daily but are often unaware of the benefits of. You all must be consuming tomatoes daily, but do you know their benefits? This red-colored vegetable contains many special health benefits in itself.

Health experts say that for good health, everyone should drink tomato juice daily. Rich in vitamin A, vitamin E, flavonoids, phytosterols, and many nutrients, the juice of this vegetable can give amazing benefits to your entire health. It contains almost all the nutrients in abundance, which our body needs regularly.

Benefits of drinking tomato juice:

Tomato juice is a treasure trove of nutrition.

Tomato juice contains vitamin A, vitamin E, flavonoids, phytosterols, and many soluble vitamins, which are beneficial for health. Vitamin A present in it keeps the eyes healthy. Being very low calorie and rich in high fiber, it is also helpful in reducing weight.

Studies show that tomato juice also contains many effective antioxidants, which can protect you from serious diseases like cancer.

Tomato Juice recipe:

To make tomato juice, first cover the chopped tomatoes in a pan and cook on medium flame. When they are cooked, turn off the gas and leave the tomatoes to cool. After cooling, blend it with coriander leaves and red capsicum. This increases both the taste and nutrition of tomato juice. You can also add black pepper, black salt, and ground cumin to it.

It is very beneficial for the liverThe lycopene present in tomatoes has been found to be very beneficial for the liver; it protects you from infection and also promotes the process of liver detox. Lycopene also protects against damage caused by free radicals; it also protects against many serious diseases. Since it contains plenty of water, it keeps the body hydrated. On summer days when the risk of dehydration increases significantly, you can also avoid dehydration by consuming this juice.

What does a dietitian say?

Dietician Payal Sharma says, although tomato and its juice are very beneficial for your health, but people who have problems with allergies, diarrhea, joint pain and kidney stones, tomato juice can increase their problems, so they should not consume it. Consult a doctor if you have any other problems with its consumption. It is safe for most people, so you can get health benefits by consuming it without much worry.

