Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today; Over 8.7 lakh students to appear

The SSLC and Plus Two exams in Kerala begin today, with over 4.27 lakh students appearing for SSLC and 4.44 lakh students for Plus Two. Exams are conducted in 2,980 centers, including Lakshadweep and Gulf regions.

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today march 3 2025; Over 8 point 7 lakh students to appear anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and second-year Higher Secondary (Plus Two) examinations in Kerala commence today (March 3). A total of 4,27,021 students are appearing for the SSLC exam this year. The SSLC exam is scheduled in the morning, while the Plus Two exam will take place in the afternoon.

Exams will be conducted across 2,980 centers in Kerala, along with 9 centers in Lakshadweep and 7 centers in the Gulf region. This year, 682 students from the Gulf region and 447 students from Lakshadweep are appearing for the SSLC examination. Malappuram education district has the highest number of candidates, with 28,358 students, whereas Kuttanad has the lowest, with 1,893 students.

The SSLC exams begin at 9:30 AM, while the Plus Two exams start at 1:30 PM. Both exams will conclude on March 26, while the first-year Higher Secondary exams will begin on March 6 and end on March 29. Centralized evaluation camps for SSLC and Higher Secondary answer sheets will begin on April 3, as announced by the Education Department.

Authorities have ensured strict security for question papers and answer sheets. To help students cope with the extreme heat, drinking water will be available in all exam halls. The department encourages students to stay confident and perform well in their exams.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

Let Life be your only High: Asianet News Mega Livethon unites Kerala against drug abuse anr

Let Life be your only High: Asianet News Mega Livethon unites Kerala against drug abuse

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse

Asianet News LIVETHON: Drug-laced ice cream sold at daughter's school, reveals former DGP alexander jacob anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: Drug-laced ice cream sold at daughter's school, reveals former DGP

Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Synthetic drugs destroyed me...' Thrissur youth shahbaz shares shocking substance abuse story anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Synthetic drugs destroyed me...' Thrissur youth shares shocking substance abuse story

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon