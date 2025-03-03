Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today; Over 8.7 lakh students to appear

The SSLC and Plus Two exams in Kerala begin today, with over 4.27 lakh students appearing for SSLC and 4.44 lakh students for Plus Two. Exams are conducted in 2,980 centers, including Lakshadweep and Gulf regions.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and second-year Higher Secondary (Plus Two) examinations in Kerala commence today (March 3). A total of 4,27,021 students are appearing for the SSLC exam this year. The SSLC exam is scheduled in the morning, while the Plus Two exam will take place in the afternoon.

Exams will be conducted across 2,980 centers in Kerala, along with 9 centers in Lakshadweep and 7 centers in the Gulf region. This year, 682 students from the Gulf region and 447 students from Lakshadweep are appearing for the SSLC examination. Malappuram education district has the highest number of candidates, with 28,358 students, whereas Kuttanad has the lowest, with 1,893 students.

The SSLC exams begin at 9:30 AM, while the Plus Two exams start at 1:30 PM. Both exams will conclude on March 26, while the first-year Higher Secondary exams will begin on March 6 and end on March 29. Centralized evaluation camps for SSLC and Higher Secondary answer sheets will begin on April 3, as announced by the Education Department.

Authorities have ensured strict security for question papers and answer sheets. To help students cope with the extreme heat, drinking water will be available in all exam halls. The department encourages students to stay confident and perform well in their exams.

Latest Videos