Early Signs of Osteoporosis: How to protect your bones before it's too late

The medical disorder known as osteoporosis occurs when the production of new calcium deposits in bone tissue is unable to keep up with the loss of calcium from older bone tissue.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which new calcium deposits in bone tissue cannot keep up with old bone calcium removal. It plagues over 61 million people in India, with 80% being women. In 2015, estimates suggested that 20% of Indian women over 50 had osteoporosis. The peak incidence of osteoporosis in India occurs 10–20 years earlier than in Western countries.

Often known as “the silent danger”, this disease can develop over an extended period of time without any presenting symptoms until the body experiences a bone fracture. With the recent prevalence of the disease, identifying early signs and taking precautionary measures that help keep bone health are the need of the hour. Osteoporotic fractures are a substantial burden to health care and are on the rise with longevity.

While the disease itself may not present with any obviously visible symptoms, there are subtle signs of slowly decreasing bone density that one should always be on the lookout for.

● Poor Posture or hunched over back is an indication COLLAPSING SPINE BONES OR of possible spinal fractures

● Reduction in height, even by an inch, may signal towards vertebral compression due to weaker bones

● Receding gums and loose teeth are an early onset symptom of the osteoporosis as jaw bone loss becomes more and more pronounced

● Minor falls, such as a fall from a small height, which under normal circumstances would not cause any major injuries, causing bone fractures

● Brittle and easily breakable nails are often an indication of bad bone health.

Some individuals are at a higher risk compared to others, so personal risk assessment of osteoporosis is imperative. Women, especially those who are postmenopausal, are at a higher risk than others due to reduced levels of oestrogen. Besides that, lifestyle factors such as regular smoking, excessive alcohol consumption paired with genetic factors like family history all influence an individual’s chances of developing this condition.

Also Read: Arthritis Under 20: Understand the causes and take THESE precautions

We should always be proactive in taking preventive measures to protect our bone health from osteoporosis, some key strategies in ensuring a reduced risk of development include :

● Bone Health can be ensured with increased vitamin and calcium intake. Dairy products, leafy green veggies, exposure to sunlight, nuts and whole grains are all fundamental sources of vitamins and calcium and should be incorporated in an individual’s diet.

● Quitting smoking and reduced alcohol consumption are imperative lifestyle changes that significantly impact your bone health.

● Resistance training exercises such as jogging, dancing etc. under the right workout regiment, will positively affect your bone density and reduce fall risk with increased muscle and bone strength.

● With increasing age, screenings for bone density become important. Women should attend regular screenings post-menopause and men should start around the age of 70. However, people with heightened risk factors should be screened more frequently than the others.

● As bones grow more vulnerable and brittle, preventing falls becomes crucial. Simple modifications at home like the removal of trip hazards, improved lighting and installation of railings around staircases work towards reduced risk of osteoporosis.

Understanding and recognizing early signs of osteoporosis, combined with proactive prevention strategies, can significantly impact long-term bone health. The best WAY TO diagnose is BY Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), which is the gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's favorite Paneer Thecha Recipe: Try at home

By implementing appropriate lifestyle changes and maintaining regular medical oversight, individuals can protect their bones and maintain mobility and independence throughout their lives.

-Dr. Ravikumar T V, HOD & Consultant – Department of Orthopedics, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Latest Videos