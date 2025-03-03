Oscar 2025 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande – 11 Glamorous looks that stole spotlight at 97th Academy

The Oscars 2025 red carpet was a dazzling showcase of fashion and glamour. From Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood elegance to Ariana Grande’s fairytale look, these stars delivered show-stopping style moments.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:52 AM IST

Fashion is just as important as the films at the Oscars, and this year’s red carpet in Los Angeles did not disappoint. From Selena Gomez’s timeless elegance to Ariana Grande’s fairytale glamour, Hollywood’s biggest stars stunned in unforgettable, head-turning looks.

article_image2

Selena Gomez
With a contemporary take on Old Hollywood elegance, Selena dazzled in a beaded, off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren column gown. Her style was the epitome of refinement and was a welcome departure from European designers.
 

article_image3

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia wore a gorgeous green velvet ballgown as a tribute to her Wicked character Elphaba. Like her performance, it was audacious, dramatic, and unforgettable.

article_image4

Ariana Grande
Wearing a stunning Schiaparelli couture dress, Ariana embraced her Wicked image. The undulating peplum skirt and corseted bodice combined fantasy with daring, modern design, it was the epitome of Glinda magic.

article_image5

Elle Fanning
Elle dazzled in a custom white lace gown with a sweetheart neckline, cinched with a black ribbon. The look was pure grace and a preview of her future in fashion.
 

article_image6

Zoe Saldana
Zoe, the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner, chose a maroon duvet-dress with a jeweled bustier. A daring yet regal choice for a night of celebration.

article_image7

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle was regal in a strapless royal-blue Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train. The Wicked star effortlessly balanced timeless elegance with modern flair.
 

article_image8

Demi Moore
Demi looked stunning in a body-hugging, silver gown that exuded Hollywood glamour. She once again demonstrated her power and confidence, which is what makes her an icon, with her long-overdue Oscar nomination.

article_image9

Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose looked stunning in a sheer, lacy, sequined Chanel gown. Sexy yet sophisticated, her Oscars look was a perfect contrast to her haunting Nosferatu role.

article_image10

Emma Stone
Emma wowed in a sharp, paillette-adorned dress that was both simple and striking. She never misses on the red carpet, and tonight was no exception.

