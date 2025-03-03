Oscar 2025 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande – 11 Glamorous looks that stole spotlight at 97th Academy

The Oscars 2025 red carpet was a dazzling showcase of fashion and glamour. From Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood elegance to Ariana Grande’s fairytale look, these stars delivered show-stopping style moments.

Fashion is just as important as the films at the Oscars, and this year’s red carpet in Los Angeles did not disappoint. From Selena Gomez’s timeless elegance to Ariana Grande’s fairytale glamour, Hollywood’s biggest stars stunned in unforgettable, head-turning looks.

Selena Gomez

With a contemporary take on Old Hollywood elegance, Selena dazzled in a beaded, off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren column gown. Her style was the epitome of refinement and was a welcome departure from European designers.



Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia wore a gorgeous green velvet ballgown as a tribute to her Wicked character Elphaba. Like her performance, it was audacious, dramatic, and unforgettable.

Ariana Grande

Wearing a stunning Schiaparelli couture dress, Ariana embraced her Wicked image. The undulating peplum skirt and corseted bodice combined fantasy with daring, modern design, it was the epitome of Glinda magic.

Elle Fanning

Elle dazzled in a custom white lace gown with a sweetheart neckline, cinched with a black ribbon. The look was pure grace and a preview of her future in fashion.



Zoe Saldana

Zoe, the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner, chose a maroon duvet-dress with a jeweled bustier. A daring yet regal choice for a night of celebration.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle was regal in a strapless royal-blue Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train. The Wicked star effortlessly balanced timeless elegance with modern flair.



Demi Moore

Demi looked stunning in a body-hugging, silver gown that exuded Hollywood glamour. She once again demonstrated her power and confidence, which is what makes her an icon, with her long-overdue Oscar nomination.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose looked stunning in a sheer, lacy, sequined Chanel gown. Sexy yet sophisticated, her Oscars look was a perfect contrast to her haunting Nosferatu role.

Emma Stone

Emma wowed in a sharp, paillette-adorned dress that was both simple and striking. She never misses on the red carpet, and tonight was no exception.

