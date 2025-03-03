IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli hilariously touches Axar's feet after dismissing Williamson (WATCH)

Team India star batter Virat Kohli hilariously touched the feet of his teammate and all-rounder Axar Patel for picking a crucial wicket of Kane Williamson during the final group stage Champions Trophy 2025 clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

The Men in Blue remained unbeaten throughout the group and successfully finished on top of the Group A points table after New Zealand by 44 runs. After posting a total of 249/9, Indian bowlers did a fantastic job by bundling out Kiwis for 205 in 45.3 overs. However, at one point, it did not seem that India would be able to defend their total as Kane Williamson was putting up a valiant effort with the bat while anchoring the innings.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli falls to Glenn Phillips' stunning catch in his 300th ODI (WATCH)

Walking out to bat after New Zealand lost an early wicket of Rachin Ravindra at 17/1, WIlliamson led the team’s batting. Though the Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals, the talismanic batter stood tall for the side and displayed his composure in pressure situations. Kane Williamson was looking in a good rhythm until his dismissal by Axar Patel changed the momentum of the match. Williamson was stumped by KL Rahul off Axar Patel’s spin bowling delivery that took a sharp turn to beat Williamson's outside edge, forcing to drag backfoot out of the crease. He walked back to the dressing room after scoring 81 off 120 balls.

Kane Williamson’s wicket was crucial that there was massive joy among Indian players, while Virat Kohli hilariously went up to Axar Patel and touched his feet, but the latter requested him to stop and had a light-hearted conversation with each other. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Watch: Virat Kohli touching Axar Patel’s feet

After Kane Williamson’s dismissal at 169/7, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner was carrying the team’s hopes of chasing down a 250-run as he played an innings of 28 off 31 balls before he was dismissed at 196/8. Thereafter, New Zealand lost the last two wickets in Matt Henry (2) and William ORourke for just 9 runs and eventually bundled out for 205 despite 4.3 overs left to chase down the target set by India.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack as he picked five wickets while conceding 42 runs at an economy rate of 4.2. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket each.

India to face Australia in the semifinal

As India finished on the top of the Group A points table, they will face Australia in the semifinal, who finished second in the Group B. India and Australia will be meeting for the fourth consecutive time in the ICC tournaments.

The last face off between India and Australia at an ICC tournament was in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious with a 24-run win over the Pat Cummins-led side. It was a revenge victory for Rohit Sharma and his boys after suffering an ODI World Cup final defeat against Australia.

In the Champions Trophy, the both sides faced off against each other four times, with India leading Australia 2-1 in head to head. One match between two teams ended in a no result. The last time India and Australia squared off in the Champions Trophy was in 2006, where Australia won by six wickets. The 2009 encounter between two teams did not take place due to rain.

The upcoming Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia will be the fifth meet between two sides in the marquee event.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Fans hail Varun Chakravarthy for his match-winning spell in a crucial clash

Latest Videos