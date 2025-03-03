Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

A brutal double murder in Pathanamthitta's Kalanjoor has shocked the local community. A man, Baiju, allegedly killed his wife, Vaishnavi, and her friend, Vishnu, suspecting an illicit affair.

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:38 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: A shocking double murder took place in Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta, late last night, where a man brutally killed his wife and his friend, suspecting an illicit relationship between them. The accused, identified as Baiju, attacked his wife, Vaishnavi (27), and her friend, Vishnu (34), with a machete at Vishnu’s house.

According to the police, Vaishnavi had fled to Vishnu’s residence following a domestic dispute. Baiju followed her there and fatally attacked her in the sit-out area before calling Vishnu outside and assaulting him as well. Vaishnavi died on the spot, while Vishnu succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police have arrested Baiju and confirmed that a machete was used in the crime. The brutal killings have left the local community in shock. Investigations are underway to uncover further details surrounding the case.

The attack comes days after the shocking mass murders in Venjaramoodu, adding to the rising concerns over violent crimes in Kerala.

