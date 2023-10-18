Delicious Kuttu Ki Puri: A must-try recipe for Navratri fasting

Kuttu ki puri is a staple during Navratri fasting, loved for its unique flavor and satisfying crunch. With this recipe, you can enjoy the wholesome goodness of buckwheat while adhering to your dietary restrictions.

Navratri is a festival of devotion, dance, and fasting. During this auspicious time, many people choose to observe a fast, and their diets are restricted to specific ingredients that are considered pure and suitable for worship. Kuttu ki puri, made from buckwheat flour, is a popular dish during Navratri fasting. It's not only a delicious treat but also a wholesome and nutritious option for those observing dietary restrictions. In this article, we'll guide you through the process of making crispy and delectable Kuttu ki puri.

Ingredients:

1 cup buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta)

2 boiled and mashed potatoes

Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Water for kneading

Ghee or oil for frying

Instructions:

Prepare the Buckwheat Flour: Start by sifting the buckwheat flour to ensure there are no lumps. This will give you a smooth and consistent dough. Mash the Potatoes: Take the boiled potatoes and mash them thoroughly. The potatoes not only add a nice texture to the puris but also help in binding the dough. Mix Ingredients: In a mixing bowl, combine the sifted buckwheat flour, mashed potatoes, finely chopped green chili, cumin seeds, and chopped coriander leaves. Add sendha namak (rock salt) to taste. Remember, during Navratri fasting, regular table salt is not used. Mix all the ingredients well. Knead the Dough: Slowly add water to the mixture, little by little, and knead it into a smooth, pliable dough. The mashed potatoes help in binding the dough. Ensure that the dough is not too sticky. You can also use a teaspoon of ghee in the dough for added flavor. Divide into Small Balls: Divide the dough into small, lemon-sized balls. This will make it easier to roll them out into puris. Rolling and Shaping: Take one of the dough balls, and using a rolling pin, flatten it into a small, round puri. The thickness can be adjusted according to your preference, but usually, it's around 3-4 inches in diameter. Heat the Oil: In a deep frying pan, heat ghee or oil on medium to high heat. Make sure it's hot enough to fry the puris. Frying the Puri: Carefully slide the rolled puri into the hot oil. Press it lightly with a spatula to make it puff up. Fry the puri until it turns golden brown, and then flip it to fry the other side. Ensure both sides are evenly cooked and have a crispy texture. Drain and Serve: Once the puri is golden and crispy, remove it from the hot oil and place it on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Repeat the Process: Continue this process with the remaining dough balls, frying each puri until you have a delicious batch ready to serve.

Kuttu ki puri is best enjoyed hot and fresh. It's often served with aloo tamatar sabzi (potato tomato curry) or a simple yogurt dip for a fulfilling Navratri meal. These crispy, savory puris are not only delightful but also keep you energized throughout the day during your fast.

Kuttu ki puri is a staple during Navratri fasting, loved for its unique flavor and satisfying crunch. With this recipe, you can enjoy the wholesome goodness of buckwheat while adhering to your dietary restrictions. So, this Navratri, savor the delightful taste of Kuttu ki puri as you celebrate this festival of devotion and fasting.