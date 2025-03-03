Oscars 2025: Ben Stiller pays tribute to late co-star Gene Hackman, says 'He was incredible...'

Ben Stiller paid respect to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who died days earlier at 95, during the 2025 Oscars. Stiller, who stars with Hackman in 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' called him a "giant" in the industry.

The 2025 Oscars are underway, and Ben Stiller took a moment to pay tribute to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who passed away just days ago at the age of 95. Stiller, who starred alongside Hackman in the 2001 film 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' remembered the legendary actor as a "giant" in the industry.

"He was literally one of my favorite actors," Stiller said on the red carpet to People magazine, adding, "Growing up, the movies that he made - French Connection, Scarecrow, going all the way through Hoosiers, so many films... For me, he was someone I looked up to as just one of the most authentic, real, charismatic and honest actors."

Stiller and Hackman collaborated on 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' a film that also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, and Owen Wilson.

Stiller played the role of Chas Tenenbaum, Hackman's on-screen son. In a poignant essay he wrote to a publication, Stiller reflected on his experience working with Hackman, admitting that he "didn't ever feel comfortable" around the late film icon, according to People magazine.

Stiller added that he has always admired Hackman's work and recalled telling him on set that he particularly admired his performance in 'The Poseidon Adventure.'

Hackman's response, with a grin, was that the film was a "money job."

Hackman's passing is still under investigation, and the manner of his death, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs, is still unknown.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Meanwhile, Conan O'Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars ceremony, airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar.

