Oscars 2025: Ben Stiller pays tribute to late co-star Gene Hackman, says 'He was incredible...'

Ben Stiller paid respect to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who died days earlier at 95, during the 2025 Oscars. Stiller, who stars with Hackman in 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' called him a "giant" in the industry.

Oscars 2025 Ben Stiller pays tribute to late co-star Gene Hackman, says 'He was incredible...' RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:49 AM IST

The 2025 Oscars are underway, and Ben Stiller took a moment to pay tribute to his late co-star Gene Hackman, who passed away just days ago at the age of 95. Stiller, who starred alongside Hackman in the 2001 film 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' remembered the legendary actor as a "giant" in the industry.

"He was literally one of my favorite actors," Stiller said on the red carpet to People magazine, adding, "Growing up, the movies that he made - French Connection, Scarecrow, going all the way through Hoosiers, so many films... For me, he was someone I looked up to as just one of the most authentic, real, charismatic and honest actors."

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

Stiller and Hackman collaborated on 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' a film that also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson, and Owen Wilson.

Stiller played the role of Chas Tenenbaum, Hackman's on-screen son. In a poignant essay he wrote to a publication, Stiller reflected on his experience working with Hackman, admitting that he "didn't ever feel comfortable" around the late film icon, according to People magazine.

Stiller added that he has always admired Hackman's work and recalled telling him on set that he particularly admired his performance in 'The Poseidon Adventure.'

Hackman's response, with a grin, was that the film was a "money job."

Hackman's passing is still under investigation, and the manner of his death, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs, is still unknown.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Flow wins Best animated feature

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Meanwhile, Conan O'Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars ceremony, airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award RBA

Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award

Recent Stories

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown shk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon