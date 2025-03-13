Sports

IPL 2025: 4 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain might backfire

1. Less Experience in T20 Format

Rahane hasn't played a T20I match since 2016, and his absence from the global T20 stage could impact his effectiveness as KKR's captain.

2. On the Verge of Retirement

KKR should have opted for a future-ready captain but may have erred by choosing a player who is 36 years old.

3. Poor Record in IPL

Rahane captained 25 matches between 2017-19, winning only 9. His appointment could be a tough gamble for KKR.

4. Lack of Experience in T20 Format

Rahane's leadership fits Test cricket, but KKR needed an aggressive captain—something he lacks.

Why Ajinkya Rahane?

“It takes a very steady hand, takes a lot of maturity and experience, which we felt Ajinkya brings with him,” KKR CEO said.

Other options KKR had

Venkatesh Iyer was considered for the role, but KKR felt captaincy could be too demanding in such a high-intensity tournament.

Will KKR successfully defend title?

Shreyas Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 but was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

