IPL 2025: 4 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane as KKR captain might backfire

Sports
Rahane hasn't played a T20I match since 2016, and his absence from the global T20 stage could impact his effectiveness as KKR's captain.
KKR should have opted for a future-ready captain but may have erred by choosing a player who is 36 years old.
Rahane captained 25 matches between 2017-19, winning only 9. His appointment could be a tough gamble for KKR.
Rahane's leadership fits Test cricket, but KKR needed an aggressive captain—something he lacks.
“It takes a very steady hand, takes a lot of maturity and experience, which we felt Ajinkya brings with him,” KKR CEO said.
Venkatesh Iyer was considered for the role, but KKR felt captaincy could be too demanding in such a high-intensity tournament.
Shreyas Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024 but was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
