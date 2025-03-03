Fitness without gym: Effective weight control tips for busy people

In the digital fast paced world, people are often running after time to make money, learn new skills and even just to enjoy their life to the fullest. During this phase, keeping up with the physical fitness can be a task. And it is also difficult to take time out for gym, so let's see how to maintain our weight and fitness without gym. 

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Regular exercise and consumption of nutritious food are considered very important to keep the body healthy and your fitness also good. Excess weight has been considered to increase the risk of many types of diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart diseases, which is why health experts advise all people to keep trying continuously to keep their weight under control.

Many studies show that you can keep weight under control by making a habit of exercising regularly. Going to the gym is a good option to keep weight under control, but if you are also not able to take time for it due to office busyness, then what are the options for weight loss?

Effective weight control tips for busy people:

In today's busy life, not everyone has time to go to the gym. But the good thing is that even without going to the gym, you can control weight by taking some measures.

Health experts say that being physically active is important for overall fitness. If you cannot go to the gym, then you can take out some time every day and do light exercises like walking and running. Apart from this, following some other measures to lose weight can be beneficial for you.

Reduce calorie intake:

Doctors say that the most important principle of losing weight is to burn more calories than you are consuming. If you reduce your intake by 500 calories per day, then you can lose about 0.5 kg of weight in a week. For this, eat food on a small plate and follow portion control. You can get benefits in weight loss by consuming green leafy vegetables and fruits.

Increase protein intake:

Increasing the amount of protein in the diet can also be beneficial for you. Protein reduces hunger by increasing the body's metabolism rate by 15-30%. Researchers found that people who take a high-protein diet are able to lose more weight than others. Eat eggs, cheese, and curd for protein-rich things. Consume lentils, soybeans, chicken breast, or tofu, etc.

Drink plenty of water:

Drinking plenty of water not only prevents you from getting dehydrated but can also help you lose weight. Drinking 500 ml of water before eating reduces hunger and can reduce calorie intake. Studies show that people who drank water before eating every day for 12 weeks lost up to 2 kg of weight. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day; the best way is to drink lukewarm water first thing in the morning.

Essential changes in lifestyle:

Consuming too much sugar increases diseases like obesity and diabetes. One should not eat more than 25 grams of sugar daily.

Reduce the amount of sugar in tea and coffee.

Intermittent fasting is the most popular and effective way to lose weight.

If you cannot go to the gym, then make household chores your exercise. Work like sweeping and mopping also burns calories.

Getting a good sleep is also considered essential to prevent weight gain.

