Health guide: Ginger to turmeric; 5 kitchen spices for effective weight loss

Including these spices into your daily diet can provide a natural and effective way to support your weight loss journey. These can be flavourful and also beneficial for health and weight loss.

Health guide: Ginger to turmeric; 5 kitchen spices for effective weight loss MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Weight loss plays a crucial role in overall well being. Be it for health or looking slim and fit, weight loss can do it all. weight gain can be of various causes, from PCOD to irregular eating habits, they are numerous. But it is challenging to lose weight and alot complicated than gaining weight. Here are five a accessible kitchen spices that can aid in effective weight loss. 

5 kitchen spices for effective weight loss:

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is known for its thermogenic properties that can generate heat in your body. It helps to boost metabolism, increase fat burning, and reduce frquent appetite. Adding a pinch of cayenne pepper to soups, smoothies, or salads or even regular meals. This can stimulate your metabolism and help you stick to your weight loss process consistently.

Turmeric

Turmeric consists of curcumin, that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that reduces internal inflammation. Curcumin helps decrease fat in your body and promotes fat metabolism, particularly in the abdominal region where the stubborn fat is stored. Turmeric also promotes digestion and reduces bloating, making you feel lighter and more energetic.

Ginger

Ginger is a classic and magical spice with numerous health benefits that has been used for ages. The active compound gingerol in ginger has thermogenic effects that enhance calorie burning by generating heat in your body. Ginger also stabilizes blood sugar levels, preventing hunger or cravings for junk foods caused by spikes and dips. Including fresh ginger in smoothies, tea, or meals can support your weight loss efforts.

ALSO READ:  Quick weight loss: 4 effective ingredients to add in black coffee

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a flavorful ingredient that helps stabilize blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity in your body. This prevents excess fat storage in your body and suppresses sugar cravings that promotes junk eating. Cinnamon also provides stable energy, reducing the urge to overconsume foods. Sprinkling cinnamon on oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies can help maintain a stable metabolism and support weight balance.

Black Pepper

Black pepper consists of piperine, a compound that enhances metabolism and reduces fat accumulation in the stubborn areas. It also aids in digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Adding black pepper to your meals can support your weight loss goals effectively.

ALSO READ:  Health guide: THIS habit is more dangerous than cigarettes; impact, risks, treatment, and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Beauty tips: 10 superfoods for healthy hair and nails; Salmon to carrots MEG

Beauty tips: 10 superfoods for healthy hair and nails; Salmon to carrots

Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification MEG

Healthy Diet: 9 reasons to include bottle gourd in daily diet; hydration to detoxification

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle MEG

Eating fruits at night? dietitian's advice you need to know for healthier lifestyle

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health MEG

Walking for fitness: Posture to hydration; Avoid THESE 8 mistakes that harm your health

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet MEG

Fatigue weakness: Anushka Sharma's dietitian reveals 3 essential nutrients in daily diet

Recent Stories

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED! gcw

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED!

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH) dmn

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH)

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH) shk

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon
PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Video Icon
'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon