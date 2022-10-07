5 habits that can help improve your brain health

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Early brain studies determined that there wasn't much you could do as an adult to improve brain health and cognitive function. Most believe that brain development occurs in early childhood and that once you reach a certain age, there will not be much development. This is not true. You can improve your brain health by following these habits. 

    Feed Your Brain The Right Food: A balanced diet is ideal for a healthy body and brain. Having foods such as Fatty fish such as salmon, herring, and sardines can be very good. You can also include Blueberries, nuts, seeds, and leafy green vegetables in your diet. Coffee and green tea are also perfect for your brain development. Excess sugar and overly processed foods should be avoided. This can contribute to cognitive decline and dementia.

    Get Enough Sleep: Sleep deprivation has become common in today's overstimulated, anxious, and busy society, which results in burnout. When you sleep, your brain stores new knowledge and gets rid of waste; not getting proper sleep can prevent your brain from storing knowledge and affect the brain's normal functions. 

    Don't Stop Learning: Learning new things helps your brain stay young and sharp. You can start by learning a new language or even a musical instrument. It is not necessary for you to master it. Just the act of learning something is beneficial for your brain. You can also engage in brain-building games and expose yourself to novel experiences and things, such as art, music, culture, and new environments.

    Social Support And Interaction: It is essential to have social interaction as it is crucial for your brain health. Regular social contact helps in the release of neurochemicals and helps keep your brain sharp. Multiple studies of older persons with excellent cognitive function compared to many of their peers had something in common, their social lives. 

    Exercise Regularly: One of the powerful ways to keep your brain healthy is exercise. Exercise helps in circulation, relieves stress, and helps you sleep more soundly. That is a tremendous advantage and can help relieve mild cognitive decline symptoms. Exercises such as walking, cycling and outdoor activities such as kayaking, hiking, climbing, etc., can be helpful. 

