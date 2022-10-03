Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam

    One should take steam on the face at least once a week which helps in opening the pores and removing dirt. And if you are one of those who do take steam, follow it up by using either of these five things that will eventually help you with naturally glowing skin.

    Taking steam is one of the most important steps in the skincare routine. It helps in opening up the pores and removes all the dirt easily. But what to apply after taking steam on the face for a naturally glowing skin? Here are 5 things that you can apply on the face which will remove all the dirt from the skin easily and the pores of the skin will also be closed again.

    Honey: After taking the steam, apply a thin layer of honey on the skin and leave it for 5 minutes. Honey will go deep into the skin and clean it. Along with this, the skin will be exfoliated, and moisture will also be available. Taking steam opens the pores of the skin. Therefore, the use of honey will make the skin glow.

    Coconut oil: Applying coconut oil removes many skin problems. After taking steam, a light massage should be done with coconut oil. This will nourish the skin. At the same time, it also reduces wrinkles on the skin.

    Aloe vera gel: Applying a layer of aloe vera gel on the skin after steaming cleanses the skin. Once you have taken steam, wipe the face with the help of a towel. Take a small amount of aloe vera gel and massage it gently on the face. This will nourish the skin. Anti-inflammatory properties are found in aloe vera gel which will help in reducing the blemishes and freckles on the face.

    Almond: Almond oil help in closing the pores. A light massage of almond oil improves the complexion of the skin.

