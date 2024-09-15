4 Reasons why younger men find older women attractive

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Bollywood to Hollywood, there are many couples with significant age gaps. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married younger men. But why are younger men attracted to older women?

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than Nick Jonas, while choreographer Farah Khan is 8 years older than Shirish Kunder. Soha Ali Khan is also 5 years older than her husband Kunal Khemu. Bollywood has many such couples with a considerable age difference. In real life too, most boys are attracted to older women. Not only this, when they tie the knot, their marriage is also more durable. So let's understand what are the advantages and disadvantages of marriage at a disparate age.

    Older women are more mature and experienced
    Older women have gone through many experiences in life. They become more mature. Because of which she can handle any situation calmly and with restraint. They have a deep understanding of life. It reflects in their words. Seeing which younger boys are more attracted. Older women can make their relationship strong.

    Avoid fights

    If a younger boy gets into a relationship with an older woman. Then their world is different. There are fewer ups and downs in this relationship. Women can solve any problem with understanding. She avoids arguing or fighting. She can handle her partner with love.

    Independence and self-reliance

    Older women are self-reliant in their careers and other areas of life, allowing them to make independent decisions in their lives. This maintains a balance in the relationship. Boys like this thing very much.

    Dedicated to love
    If an older girl marries a younger boy, then their dedication increases. She treats her partner like a friend and a child. She makes every possible effort to fulfill the relationship. These are the benefits. But there is also a disadvantage in a mismatched age relationship, which is important to know.

    Difficulty in being physical
    Everything goes well for a few years after marrying older women. But gradually the physical desire inside women starts decreasing. Whereas the boy's desire is more at that time. In such a situation, the distance between the two increases. There may be an imbalance in the pace of their lives.

    Difficulty in having children
    If you like women in their 40s and want to make them your life partner. Then there may be problem in becoming a father. After the age of 35, the fertility of women starts declining. This can be a matter of concern for the couple.

    Have to bear the taunts of society
    Negative reactions are received from society from time to time on making an older woman a life partner. This may make you mentally disturbed. But if the couple stands strong with each other, then the society also gradually accepts their relationship. If you are also going to marry an older woman, then you must pay attention to these things. If there is love then you both can overcome every obstacle in the world together. But if there is attraction, then definitely consider the advantages and disadvantages.

