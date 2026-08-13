A headload worker in Malappuram has died from his injuries after his scooter fell into a pit on Chemmad road. Locals are furious, saying the accident happened because officials never bothered to fill a trench they had dug for a water project.

Malappuram: A 60-year-old headload worker has died after a tragic accident. He was riding a scooter with his son when it skidded and fell on the road. The man, Kunnatheri Mustafa, was from Kottuvalakkad on Chemmad Exchange Road. He was a member of the CITU union and worked as a headload worker in Chemmad town.

The accident took place the other night around 11 PM at Chanthappadi, on the Chemmad-Kakkad road. According to local residents, the cause was a pit left open on the road. This pit was dug to lay pipes for a drinking water project but was never filled back up.

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The scooter skidded in the pit, losing control. Both Mustafa and his son, Shuhaib, were thrown onto the road. Mustafa was seriously injured and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kottakkal. He passed away while undergoing treatment.

People in the area say this is not the first time an accident has happened here. They claim the road was dug up for the water project and never repaired, leading to constant accidents. Residents are angry, saying they have complained to the authorities many times, but nothing was ever done. They feel a life has been lost simply because of official carelessness.

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