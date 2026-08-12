A huge 14-foot King Cobra gave a family in Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, quite a scare! The snake was found in their courtyard. A Forest Department team, led by officer Roshni, came and safely caught it.

A massive King Cobra was found in a house courtyard in Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened at the Orupara settlement in Pattankulichapara. The snake, which was nearly 14 feet long, was hiding among the plants in resident Aneesh's courtyard. The family spotted the huge snake and immediately called the Forest Department for help.

A team led by Roshni, who is a member of the Paruthippally Rapid Response Team (RRT), reached the spot. They bravely rescued the King Cobra. Forest officials later said that the snake would be safely released back into the forest. Finding such a big King Cobra in a residential area had initially scared everyone. But the Forest Department team arrived quickly, which was a big relief for the local people.

Snake Menace: Mannar Homes Turn Into Cobra Hideouts After Floods! Read On

This isn't the first time for Roshni's team. Just last month, they had rescued another 14-foot-long King Cobra. That snake had fallen into a well at Kottur - Aamala - Aayiramkaal Unnathiyil.

Roshni is quite well-known for her skills. Back in July 2025, she had caught another King Cobra near the Peppara Dam. That one was a giant—about 15 feet long and weighing around 20 kg! Roshni managed to catch it and put it in a sack in just six minutes. A video of that rescue had gone viral on social media, and she received a lot of praise for it.

Kerala Floods: Woman Opens Home for Families, Cowshed for Stranded Cattle!