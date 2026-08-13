A man in Kollam's Puthoor was hacked to death by his neighbour. The two were drinking together when an argument broke out after the victim called the accused an 'outsider'.

Kollam: A 30-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour following an argument that erupted while they were drinking. The shocking incident took place in Moozhikode, under the Puthoor area of Kollam district.

The police have identified the victim as Adarsh (30), a resident of Moozhikode. His friend and neighbour, Sunilkumar, has been arrested for the murder.

The incident happened late last night, around 11 PM. According to the police, Adarsh and Sunilkumar were drinking together at Sunilkumar's house when a heated argument broke out between them.

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Things took a deadly turn after Adarsh called Sunilkumar a 'varathan', a Malayalam word that means 'outsider' or 'newcomer'. Sunilkumar was reportedly provoked by this. As the fight escalated, he allegedly grabbed an axe and struck Adarsh on the head, killing him instantly.

In a strange twist, Sunilkumar himself called the Puthoor police and informed them about the murder. A police team rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

After completing the initial inquest procedures at the crime scene, the police moved Adarsh's body to the taluk hospital mortuary for a post-mortem. The body will be handed over to his relatives after the procedure is completed.

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