People in Mannar's western areas are in a state of panic. After recent floods, they are now dealing with a serious snake problem. As the water started receding, residents returning to clean their homes found venomous snakes, including cobras, hiding inside. The situation is especially bad in places like Vallakkali and Vishavarsherikkara.

Mannar: Residents in the western parts of Mannar are living in fear because of a major snake problem. Venomous snakes are being spotted everywhere in areas like Vallakkali, Pavukkara, and Vishavarsherikkara, which fall under wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Mannar Panchayat.

The water level has dropped a little, and people who went back to clean their flooded homes got a shock. They found snakes, including cobras, hiding inside their houses.

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When the floodwaters rose, the snakes lost their natural homes. So, they looked for safe, dry spots and ended up inside houses and other buildings. Locals say that when they evacuated, they had moved their utensils and bedding to higher places to keep them safe. Now, they are finding these venomous snakes hiding among those very items.

Even after the water goes down completely and things get back to normal, it seems the people in western Mannar will have to deal with this reptile threat for some more time.

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