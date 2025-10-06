This initiative, a first for India, addresses concerns over work-life balance and mental health issues linked to constant connectivity. It is inspired by similar laws in Europe. The bill also suggests grievance panels to ensure employer compliance.

Kochi (Kerala): In a first of its kind initiative in India, a private bill proposing a 'Right to Disconnect' for employees in Kerala is set to challenge the always-on work culture that has come to define the modern workplace. The Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 proposed by Kanjirappally MLA Dr N Jayaraj, if passed, would make Kerala the first Indian state to legally protect workers from employer demands during their off-duty hours. The proposed legislation would grant private sector employees the right to refuse work-related calls, emails, messages, video conferences, and other communications outside their contractually agreed working hours.



Significantly, it would bar employers from taking disciplinary action such as termination, demotion, or denial of benefits against those who exercise this right. The bill responds to mounting concerns about how technology has blurred the lines between work and personal life. With smartphones and instant messaging platforms enabling constant connectivity, employees increasingly find themselves unable to truly disconnect from professional responsibilities, even during evenings, weekends, and vacations.

Why Mental Health Matters

In recent years, Kerala has witnessed a troubling rise in suicides linked to mounting work pressure and the erosion of work-life boundaries. The tragic death of 23-year-old software engineer Jacob Thomas in Kottayam, reportedly overwhelmed by excessive workload while working from home, underscores the silent crisis among young professionals. Similarly, Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kochi employed in Pune, died by suicide after allegedly enduring relentless work stress and long hours at a multinational firm. The crisis extends beyond the private sector—official data shows that nearly 30 police personnel in Kerala die by suicide each year, while over 6,000 officers and family members have sought mental health counseling through the state’s HATS (Help and Assistance to Tackle Stress) programme.

A Youth Commission survey further revealed that more than 84% of IT employees and large sections of those in the media and finance sectors report significant work-related stress. Overall, Kerala recorded nearly 40,000 suicides between 2021 and 2025, with the highest rates among individuals aged 36 to 40—an age group often burdened by career and family responsibilities.

Drawing from Global Examples

The Kerala initiative takes cues from similar laws enacted across Europe. France pioneered such legislation in 2017, mandating that companies with over 50 employees negotiate policies governing after-hours digital communications. Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Belgium have since adopted variants of disconnect protections, each tailored to their specific labor market contexts. Assessments from these countries reveal measurable benefits. Organizations with formal disconnect policies report double the rate of high job satisfaction compared to those without such protections.



Similarly, workers in companies lacking these boundaries more frequently report stress-related health complaints including headaches, sleep disturbances, and anxiety. Interestingly, productivity concerns that initially worried employers have largely proven unfounded. Research suggests that employees granted protected personal time demonstrate improved focus and efficiency during working hours. Companies report reduced turnover rates and stronger employee commitment, as workers perceive disconnect policies as evidence of genuine organizational care.

Key Provisions of the Bill

According to reports, the bill incorporates several enforcement mechanisms aimed at preventing it from becoming merely symbolic. It calls for establishing district-level Private Sector Employment Grievance Redressal Committees, to be chaired by regional joint labour commissioners. These committees would handle employee complaints regarding violations and monitor employer compliance with the law.



Employers would be mandated to develop internal policies clearly defining working hours, specifying covered technologies and communications, and outlining limited exceptions for genuine emergencies. These policies would need to be formulated in consultation with employees or their representatives. The bill reportedly includes provisions requiring manager training programs, recognizing that supervisors who routinely contact subordinates after hours can undermine protections regardless of formal rules. It would also prohibit retaliation against employees who file complaints or assert their disconnect rights. Penalties for non-compliance would include fines and corrective orders, with provisions for escalating consequences for repeat violations.

When Will It Become Law?

The proposed grievance committees will need adequate staffing, funding, and independence to effectively handle complaints and monitor compliance. Without robust enforcement mechanisms, the law risks becoming another regulation honored more in the breach than the observance. Technology itself offers both challenges and opportunities. While digital tools enable intrusive after-hours contact, they can also facilitate compliance through features like scheduled email delivery, automatic out-of-office responses, and system-level restrictions on communication outside designated hours.

The bill's introduction in the Kerala legislature is expected in the coming session, though the exact timeline remains unclear. If passed, implementation would likely occur in phases, possibly beginning with larger companies and gradually extending to smaller enterprises. Supporters view the legislation as Kerala continuing its tradition of progressive social policy. The state has historically led on issues ranging from education and healthcare to land reform and women's rights. The Right to Disconnect could represent another instance of Kerala pioneering approaches later adopted more widely. It is difficult for a private bill to get approval, even though discussions around it in the recent days have shed light on its significance.