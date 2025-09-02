The analysis further showed that nearly 40 per cent of its workforce has been promoted internally, while more than 80 per cent of new hires came through referrals.

Work-life balance can empower employees and strengthen organisations, according to an analysis by fintech start-up Entitled Solutions, which said its culture-first approach has helped it build a model of loyalty and growth in an industry marked by high attrition.

As per the company's assessment, voluntary attrition at Entitled Solutions has remained under 5 per cent since inception, compared with sector averages where employee turnover can reach up to 70 per cent.

The analysis further showed that nearly 40 per cent of its workforce has been promoted internally, while more than 80 per cent of new hires came through referrals. It also mentioned that average employee tenure at the company stands at 2.5 years, against the 1-1.5 years common in the fintech space.

The company said these outcomes underline how a focus on work-life balance and employee trust can reduce hiring costs, strengthen loyalty, and drive growth. "We built a company we wanted to work in - not one we had to escape from," said Anshul Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Entitled Solutions.

Citing an example of the company's first employee, the analysis showed how culture contributed to long-term commitment.

The company shared that she had initially accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to work in what she described as a supportive environment. Today, she leads a full business vertical and refers to the workplace as "my baby now".

The analysis also highlighted the case of a woman who returned to the workforce after a career break due to motherhood. Despite facing scepticism and rejection from other employers, she was hired through a referral at Entitled Solutions.

According to the company, her career progress demonstrated how opportunities beyond biases can turn into leadership potential.

Another example cited was of a team member who had to move to Mumbai due to a family emergency. As per the company's review, she was quickly hired and four years later holds a leadership role. Even after her maternity leave, the company ensured a seamless transition back to work, underscoring its approach to employee support.

The company stated that such stories highlighted how recognising potential where others see risk can result in a ripple effect.

One employee, the analysis noted, has enabled employment for three underprivileged girls through her role, reflecting empowerment that extends beyond the organisation.

"We don't just want to grow fast; we want to grow right. Our focus on fostering employee trust and growth has helped us avoid the expensive cycle of constant hiring and training," Khurana added. According to the company, its analysis showed that when organisations invest in people and create balance, employees not only stay but thrive, lead, and contribute to sustainable growth.

