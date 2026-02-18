Kerala Congress Leader Detained After Woman's Suicide Note Names Him
A 35-year-old woman died by suicide at her husband’s home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, on Valentine’s Day. Police first questioned the husband but later found a death note naming Youth Congress state secretary Suhail Ansari.
Woman's death on valentine's day and suicide note
A 35-year-old woman died by suicide on Valentine's Day at her husband's home in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Police first questioned the husband as part of routine procedure.
During the investigation, officers recovered a death note from the house. The contents of the note changed the direction of the case.
Name in note shifts investigation
The death note named Suhail Ansari, a Kerala Congress leader and Youth Congress state secretary. The note blamed him for the woman’s decision, according to police sources.
Suhail Ansari in police custody
Based on the info in note, police took Ansari into custody. He is currently being questioned. Some reports claim he has been arrested, but there is no official confirmation yet.
Political reaction and wider impact
The development has caused embarrassment for the Congress in Kerala. The case comes soon after another controversy involving Rahul Mamkootathil, who was jailed in a separate case linked to allegations involving a woman after being arrested while hiding.
Investigation continues
Police have registered a case and are examining the contents of the note and other evidence. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.
Questioning of Suhail Ansari is ongoing as investigators work to establish the full sequence of events.
