Influencer Chinnu Pappu's Boyfriend Found Dead Days After Her Suicide in Kasaragod
Social media influencer Chinnu Pappu, 24, was found dead in her rented home in Kasaragod, with police confirming death by hanging. Days later, her live-in partner Santhesh, 29, was also found dead after reportedly suffering mental distress.
Second death reported after influencer Chinnu Pappu's suicide
A second death has shocked residents of Kasaragod days after the suicide of social media influencer Chinnu Pappu. Her live-in partner Santhesh, 29, a native of Mannippadi, was found dead after reportedly suffering mental distress following her death.
Police have not reported any foul play at this stage. Further details about the circumstances of his death are awaited.
Chinnu Pappu was found dead in rented home
Chinnu Pappu, whose real name was K Reshma, was found hanging in a rented house in Ulliyathadukka last Monday afternoon. She had been living there with Santhesh for about a year.
According to the post-mortem report, her death was caused by hanging. Police questioned Santhesh for several hours after the incident and later released him. Investigators said preliminary findings suggest there is no mystery in her death.
Chinnu Pappu's personal background and family details
Reshma was 24 years old and originally from Adoor Alamtadukka. She had married five years ago but was later abandoned by her husband. Sources said her divorce was finalised just one month before her death.
She has left behind a four-year-old son, who is currently living with her parents, Gangadharan and Shailaja, in Adhur. Family members described her as active, creative and dedicated to her work.
Rising social media presence
Chinnu Pappu had gained popularity on Instagram in a short time. She had more than two lakh followers and was known for short videos in the Kasaragod dialect.
Her content often focused on everyday life and traditional local food. Many of her videos went viral and were praised for their simplicity, humour and strong local connection. Followers appreciated her natural style and relatable storytelling.
Investigation and community reaction
Friends and relatives told investigators that there had been no unusual behaviour from Reshma before her death. Police continue to examine all aspects of the case while maintaining that early findings do not indicate suspicious circumstances.
The two deaths have left the local community in shock, with many expressing grief over the sudden loss of two young lives.
