A 17-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly after a breakup with her boyfriend in Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide allegedly after a breakup with her boyfriend in Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. The police have taken her 21-year-old boyfriend into custody and initiated an investigation while authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Ramesh, a resident of Peringolil. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after she returned home from writing her Class 12 model examination.

Police sources said that Aparna’s boyfriend, Javad, met her outside the examination centre and informed her that he wanted to end their relationship. The conversation reportedly escalated into an argument on the road. In anger, Aparna allegedly broke the mobile phone that Javad had gifted her before leaving the spot in tears.

While heading home, she reportedly called Javad and told him that she is going to end her life. At the time, only her grandmother was present at the house. Upon reaching home, Aparna went to the kitchen and allegedly hanged herself using a shawl.

Javad later rushed to her house, cut the shawl, and took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Police from Thiruvalla have taken Javad, a resident of Vaipur, into custody for questioning. Officials stated that further legal action, including the possible addition of serious charges, will be considered after the post-mortem report is received.

Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, seek help from a mental health professional. In Kerala, assistance is available through the DISHA helpline at 1056 or 0471-2552056 (toll-free).