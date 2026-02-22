The video triggered strong reactions on social media. Many viewers blamed the car driver, saying overtaking at a zebra crossing and at a curve is dangerous and irresponsible. Some users described the footage as alarming and warned that one wrong move on the road can destroy many lives.

Others focused on lane discipline. Several comments said roads become safer when drivers stay in their lanes and follow predictable movement. Some users criticised weak law enforcement and said stricter traffic rules and penalties are needed.

However, not everyone agreed on who was at fault. A section of viewers said the biker appeared to be travelling at high speed and should have slowed down near the zebra crossing. Some suggested both drivers were careless. A few users also debated whether the road might have been one-way or poorly organised, pointing to the lack of clear dividers and structured traffic control.