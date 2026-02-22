A 17-year-old student from Njarakkal in Kochi was found dead after he went missing on February 19. The boy, Arjun Kumar, had left home in the afternoon saying he was going to play football on a nearby turf. When he did not return by evening, his family filed a missing complaint. His body later washed ashore at Elamkunnapuzha beach on Friday.

Arjun was the son of Ajith from Perumpilly Kammattikkad, Njarakkal. His body was cremated on Saturday after a post-mortem examination.

Police suspect possible online game link

Police said CCTV footage shows Arjun walking alone towards the sea at Malippuram Chappakkadappuram. Based on early findings, officers believe he jumped into the sea. They have not ruled out any angle and are probing whether he acted under a “task” from an online game.

Investigators said the teenager had become withdrawn in recent months and spent long hours on his mobile phone, often late at night. They are examining whether he was part of a closed online group that may have pressured him to harm himself.