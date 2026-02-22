Kochi Teen Found Dead After After Going To Play; Police Probe 'Online Game Task'
A 17-year-old student from Kochi was found dead after he went missing on February 19. CCTV showed him walking towards the sea before his body washed ashore at Elamkunnapuzha beach. Police suspect he may have acted under an online game task.
A 17-year-old student from Njarakkal in Kochi was found dead after he went missing on February 19. The boy, Arjun Kumar, had left home in the afternoon saying he was going to play football on a nearby turf. When he did not return by evening, his family filed a missing complaint. His body later washed ashore at Elamkunnapuzha beach on Friday.
Arjun was the son of Ajith from Perumpilly Kammattikkad, Njarakkal. His body was cremated on Saturday after a post-mortem examination.
Police suspect possible online game link
Police said CCTV footage shows Arjun walking alone towards the sea at Malippuram Chappakkadappuram. Based on early findings, officers believe he jumped into the sea. They have not ruled out any angle and are probing whether he acted under a “task” from an online game.
Investigators said the teenager had become withdrawn in recent months and spent long hours on his mobile phone, often late at night. They are examining whether he was part of a closed online group that may have pressured him to harm himself.
Family raises hacking and threat concerns
Relatives told police that Arjun appeared upset after checking his phone shortly before leaving home. The family also claimed his account on Instagram may have been hacked. They questioned whether he had received threats.
However, the family said Arjun did not have his own bank account or digital payment access, making it unlikely he spent money on online games. They urged police to examine all digital activity carefully.
Arjun's family added that he didn't even go to the nearest shop alone. It's unusual for him to walk 3 kilometers to reach the beach at noon. Relatives said that there was no change in Arjun's behavior and that not all deaths should be labeled as online game addiction.
Forensic analysis underway
Police recovered the boy’s mobile phone from the sea, but it was badly damaged by salt water. Efforts are on to retrieve data from the device. Officials said no final conclusion can be drawn until forensic and medical reports are ready.
Arjun was a student of Kalamassery Govt. Polytechnic. The case has shocked residents of Njarakkal, where many people are closely following the investigation.
Debate over harmful online challenges
The incident has renewed concerns in Kerala about so-called 'killer online games' and risky internet challenges among teenagers. Police said the probe will focus on the boy’s digital footprint, contacts, and online activity to establish the exact cause of death.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
