Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has escalated his legal strategy by filing an anticipatory bail application in the Kerala High Court after facing rejection at the lower court level. The move marks a critical juncture in the high-profile case as the embattled legislator continues to evade arrest on his ninth day in hiding.

Lower Court Rejection Triggers Upper Court Appeal

Following the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court's rejection of his bail plea on the previous day, Rahul moved swiftly to challenge the decision at the High Court. The case is expected to be heard today, with the MLA determined to prevent his arrest through legal intervention rather than surrender.

The Defense Strategy

Rahul's petition to the High Court centers on several key arguments designed to undermine the rape allegations. The petition contends that the relationship between Rahul and the complainant was entirely consensual and that the accusation represents a weaponization of a broken relationship into a criminal charge.

The MLA's legal team argues that the complaint did not follow proper procedural channels and should not have been filed directly with the Chief Minister. Additionally, the petition questions the necessity for custodial interrogation, suggesting that such measures are disproportionate to the case's circumstances.

Political Persecution Claims

Rahul's petition frames the allegations within a broader narrative of political vendetta. The MLA asserts that as a political leader during the election period, he is being targeted with a fabricated case designed to damage his public image and undermine his political standing.

The petition highlights the suspicious timing of the complaint, filed in November 2025 after years of the alleged relationship. This delay is characterized as "mysterious" in the legal document, with Rahul's lawyers pointing to precedents in similar cases where such temporal gaps have been considered significant.

Additional Allegations and Countercharges

Beyond contesting the rape charge, Rahul's petition introduces allegations of blackmail, suggesting that the complaint may be rooted in extortion attempts rather than genuine criminal conduct. This counternarrative attempts to shift the focus from the MLA's alleged actions to the complainant's motives.

Intensified Police Operations

Meanwhile, law enforcement has ramped up efforts to locate the fugitive legislator. The Palakkad Police, led by SP G. Poonguzhali, have established a special investigation team dedicated to pursuing the second rape case against Rahul Mamkootathil. The ninth day of his absence has intensified pressure on both the police and the political establishment.

Political Consequences

The legal proceedings have already extracted political costs. Following the Sessions Court's rejection of his bail application, the Congress party moved swiftly to expel Rahul from his primary party membership, signaling institutional distance from the embattled MLA and limiting potential political fallout on the organization.