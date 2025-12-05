Activist Rahul Easwar, arrested in connection with the Rahul Mamkootathil case, has been hospitalized after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike in custody.

The legal fallout from the Rahul Mamkootathil rape case has expanded dramatically, with activist Rahul Easwar now hospitalized after his health deteriorated in custody, while two of the embattled MLA's staff members have been released following complaints of illegal detention.

Rahul Easwar's Medical Emergency

Rahul Easwar, arrested by cyber police in connection with allegations of defaming a woman who filed complaints against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, was admitted to Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram after his condition worsened significantly. Initially scheduled for outpatient treatment in the afternoon with plans to return to jail, doctors determined his health crisis warranted full hospital admission.

Easwar has been on a sustained hunger strike since his incarceration, a protest that has taken a visible toll on his physical condition. His legal journey has been marked by repeated transfers—first to Poojappura jail following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, then to Central Jail after he announced the hunger strike.

Bail Hearing Postponed

The Additional CJM Court in Thiruvananthapuram postponed Rahul Easwar's bail hearing to the following day after arguments from both sides remained incomplete. The case centers on charges that Easwar defamed the woman through social media, though his legal team has mounted a vigorous defense.

Easwar's lawyers contended that the disputed video merely recited the FIR details and contained no insulting or defamatory content toward the complainants. In contrast, the prosecution argued that Easwar has not cooperated with investigators and requires continued custodial detention for further questioning.

Staff Members Released After DGP Complaint

In a parallel development, two of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's personal staff members—Fazal Abbas and driver Alvin—have been released from custody following family intervention at the highest levels. Both had been taken into custody by a special investigation team on suspicion of assisting the MLA in evading arrest.

The pair was held at the Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner's office for approximately 24 hours without their arrests being formally recorded. The lack of communication with their families prompted decisive action: Fazal Abbas's sister filed a complaint with the state's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DGP), alleging illegal detention and demanding immediate information about their whereabouts.

Family Intervention Bears Fruit

The DGP complaint proved effective. The document stated that Fazal Abbas had been held in illegal custody without police notification to his relatives and asserted that he had no involvement in the MLA's disappearance. Following the formal complaint and subsequent statement recordings, both men were released.

Fazal Abbas later confirmed that the release occurred after the DGP complaint reached the authorities. The intervention prevented what could have become an extended detention without formal charges or proper procedural safeguards.