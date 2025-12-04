The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has endorsed the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) decision to expel MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following the rejection of his anticipatory bail in a rape case.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has backed the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) decision to expel MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following his anticipatory bail rejection in a rape case. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal defended the party's swift action, emphasizing that Congress prioritizes institutional integrity and public perception above all else.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Venugopal articulated the party's reasoning behind the expulsion and highlighted the speed of Congress's response compared to other political organizations in Kerala.

"In such matters, the primary concern is to uphold the dignity of the party and maintain its image among the public. The KPCC made this decision with these factors in mind, and the AICC has approved it," Venugopal stated. He characterized the party's handling of the case as exceptionally prompt, describing it as "one of the quickest decisions taken by a political party in Kerala."

Party's Swift Response

Congress moved decisively as soon as allegations against Mamkootathil surfaced. The party's action underscores its commitment to accountability and zero-tolerance policies regarding serious criminal accusations.

"The party took a stand immediately upon the allegation," Venugopal emphasized, reinforcing that the expulsion was not a delayed or reluctant response but rather a deliberate, timely measure designed to protect the party's credibility.

MLA Status Remains Mamkootathil's Decision

While the AICC and KPCC have severed their political ties with Mamkootathil, the General Secretary clarified that his continuation as an MLA is entirely the accused's prerogative.

"The matter of continuing as an MLA is for Rahul to decide," Venugopal said, suggesting that while the party has taken organizational action, the decision regarding his legislative position rests with Mamkootathil himself.

Background

The expulsion came after the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court rejected Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail application. KPCC President Sunny Joseph had previously announced that Mamkootathil was expelled from primary Congress membership based on complaints filed and cases registered against him. Prior to the expulsion, Mamkootathil was removed from his position as Youth Congress President and placed under party suspension.