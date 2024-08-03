Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    The state government on Saturday announced an immediate aid of Rs 4 crore for the people affected by the massive landslides in Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rescue operations in the disaster-affected area are in the final stage.

    Kalpetta: The Kerala government has announced an immediate aid of Rs 4 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for the kin of those who died in the massive landslides at Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala in Meppadi in Wayanad. The district collector has been directed to disburse the amount as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund. 

    Also Read: 'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    Meanwhile, the search for those missing in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide continued for the fifth day on Saturday (August 3). More arrangements have been made for the rescue operation, which began at 7 am today. Additional personnel from the forest department have been deployed in the areas bordering the forest. Five dog squads from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have also been deployed into service.

    The focus of the search is on Punchirimattam, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, village area, and the downstream area of the river. A human rescue radar is also being used to scan more areas.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rescue operations in the disaster-affected area are in the final stage. 

    He said that the first priority of the rescue operations was to save as many lives as possible.

    Translating his words to English, he said,"The initial effort was to bring those who were stranded in various places to a safe location. The priority was to save as many lives as possible and to find any signs of life, even if it was just a faint pulse".

    The Chief Minister said that the bodies found in the Chaliyar river are difficult to identify and 30 children were among the deceased. 

    "148 bodies have been handed over to the families, and 206 people are still missing," he added.

    10,042 people are currently housed in 93 relief camps. In the ognoing search operation, 11 bodies were found on Friday (August 2). 

    Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

