Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the construction of 100 houses for victims of the Wayanad landslides, following a devastating disaster with 215 confirmed deaths and over 300 people missing. Rescue operations continue with 78 naval personnel deployed. 

    Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide says CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the state government will build 100 houses for the victims of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. This announcement comes as the rescue operations are near completion, with over 300 casualties reported.

    In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope." wrote CM Siddaramaiah posted on X, the social media platform.

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna criticised for donating to Wayanad landslide relief while ignoring Karnataka

    The landslides have resulted in the recovery of 215 bodies and 143 body parts, comprising 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children. Of these, post-mortem examinations have been completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts, with 148 bodies identified by relatives so far.

    On Saturday, officials announced that 78 naval personnel have been sent to carry out rescue and relief efforts in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared Siddaramaiah's post on X, expressing his gratitude to the people and government of Karnataka for their generous support. He emphasized that the commitment to constructing 100 houses is crucial for rehabilitation efforts. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also thanked the Karnataka Chief Minister for his compassion and humanity.

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

    The tragic landslides in Wayanad have resulted in 215 deaths, with over 500 injured and about 300 people still missing as rescue operations continue under challenging conditions.

    The landslides in Wayanad, which occurred in the early hours of July 30, have left 215 people dead and over 500 injured. Approximately 300 people remain missing, and rescue teams are battling difficult conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they sift through the debris of ruined homes and buildings.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat vkp

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rethinks of implementing Kasturirangan report for permanent solution of landslides vkp

    ‘Rethinking Kasturirangan report implementation’: CM Siddaramaiah calls for permanent solution for landslides

    Bengaluru GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque vkp

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents vkp

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

    Recent Stories

    Mars -Jupiter coming together to celebrate India's Independence Day ATG

    Mars -Jupiter coming together to celebrate India's Independence Day

    How to repel mosquitoes during monsoons dmn

    How to repel mosquitoes during monsoons?

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

    Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 places in Bangalore for Saturday night RBA

    Koramangala to Indiranagar-7 places in Bangalore for Saturday night

    SEXY photos: 7 reasons why Jennifer Lopez has the best bikini body at age 51 RBA

    SEXY photos: 7 reasons why Jennifer Lopez has the best bikini body at age 51

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon