'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope." wrote CM Siddaramaiah posted on X, the social media platform.

The landslides have resulted in the recovery of 215 bodies and 143 body parts, comprising 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children. Of these, post-mortem examinations have been completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts, with 148 bodies identified by relatives so far.

On Saturday, officials announced that 78 naval personnel have been sent to carry out rescue and relief efforts in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions of Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared Siddaramaiah's post on X, expressing his gratitude to the people and government of Karnataka for their generous support. He emphasized that the commitment to constructing 100 houses is crucial for rehabilitation efforts. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also thanked the Karnataka Chief Minister for his compassion and humanity.



The landslides in Wayanad, which occurred in the early hours of July 30, have left 215 people dead and over 500 injured. Approximately 300 people remain missing, and rescue teams are battling difficult conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they sift through the debris of ruined homes and buildings.

