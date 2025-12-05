With three days left for the final verdict in the actress assault case, details of the arguments in the trial court have emerged. The prosecution argues that the Kavya-Dileep relationship is the reason for the crime against the actress.

Three days before the landmark verdict in the Kerala actress assault case, prosecution arguments have unveiled a complex narrative of hidden relationships and alleged conspiracy. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is set to deliver its judgment on December 8, closing a case that has gripped the state for over eight years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Relationship Angle

At the heart of the prosecution's case lies an alleged romantic involvement between actor Dileep and actress Kavya. Court documents reveal that Dileep had saved Kavya's phone numbers under multiple aliases—Raman, RUK Annan, Meen, and Vyasan—reportedly to conceal the relationship from his then-wife Manju Warrier. This pattern of concealment extended beyond Dileep's own phone; Kavya's number was also stored as 'Dil Ka' on the phone of Dileep's driver, Appunni, who the prosecution claims was acting on Dileep's behalf.

The prosecution argues this hidden relationship was the fundamental trigger for the crime. According to court records, Manju Warrier discovered the connection as early as 2012 after noticing a suspicious message on Dileep's phone. The discovery prompted her to visit the actress alongside fellow actresses Samyuktha Varma and Geethu Mohandas, where the actress allegedly confirmed the affair.

The Alleged Motive

Prosecution submissions contend that the actress's revelation of this relationship to Dileep's wife became the catalyst for the alleged conspiracy. The allegation suggests the assault was orchestrated as retaliation for exposing the affair.

The Defense Response

Dileep has categorically denied all allegations, arguing in court that there is no concrete evidence linking him to contracting the attack. His legal team contends that the prosecution's narrative is built on fabricated claims by police investigators. Dileep further asserted he harbored no personal animosity toward the assaulted actress and denied that she played any role in his divorce from Manju Warrier.

Timeline and Case Details

The brutal assault occurred on February 17, 2017, at 9 PM when the actress was attacked in a moving car in Kochi. Nine people, including Dileep, were named as accused in the case. Initially, Dileep was not listed among the accused but was arrested on July 10, 2017, following evidence presented during the investigation. He secured bail on October 3, 2017, two months after his arrest.

Pulsar Suni, the primary accused in the case, was arrested in February 2017 but remained incarcerated for years. The Supreme Court granted him bail in September 2024, citing dissatisfaction with the trial's protracted pace.

Verdict Awaits

A significant development has been the hostile turn taken by 28 witnesses during trial proceedings, undermining the prosecution's case substantially.

As the court prepares to deliver its judgment, the case represents a critical moment for Kerala's judiciary and the broader conversation around crime, celebrity, and justice. The verdict will determine whether the alleged conspiracy to assault the actress is proven beyond reasonable doubt or if insufficient evidence will lead to acquittals.