The Congress party has expelled Rahul Mamkootathil from its primary membership after the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application in a rape case.

KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) President Sunny Joseph announced the expulsion on Thursday, emphasizing that the decision was unanimous and reached after consultations with party leaders and the Congress High Command. The expulsion comes as the party moves to distance itself from the embattled leader amid mounting legal troubles.

"Rahul Mamkootathil has been expelled from the primary membership of Congress based on complaints raised and cases registered against him," Sunny Joseph stated. He further suggested that Mamkootathil should consider stepping down from his MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) position, calling it "appropriate" under the circumstances.

Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

The expulsion decision was precipitated by the District Sessions Court's denial of Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea. The court rejected his application following a detailed hearing conducted in a closed courtroom.

The bail hearing spanned over a day and a half. During initial arguments, the court requested the prosecution to submit additional documentation. After reviewing the new evidence, the court completed proceedings today and delivered its verdict denying anticipatory bail. The defense's primary objective—to prevent Mamkootathil's arrest—was not granted, as the court found the prosecution's arguments compelling.

Swift Party Action

Congress moved swiftly once allegations surfaced. Mamkootathil was immediately removed from his position as Youth Congress President when the rape complaint emerged. The party subsequently placed him under suspension before announcing his expulsion from primary membership.

According to Sunny Joseph, the KPCC referred the complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) immediately upon receiving it, demonstrating the party's commitment to proper procedure and accountability.

The Congress leadership has characterized its handling of the matter as an "exemplary decision," signaling zero tolerance for such allegations within party ranks. Sunny Joseph reiterated that Mamkootathil's resignation from his MLA post would be the appropriate course of action, though he stopped short of formally demanding it.