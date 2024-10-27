Wayanad landslide survivors protest delay in rehabilitation, plan further demonstrations

In Wayanad, landslide-affected individuals are staging protests against delays in their rehabilitation efforts. The Chooralmala Action Committee will lead a dharna in front of the Collectorate to raise awareness about the issues faced by disaster victims.

Wayanad: In Wayanad, landslide-affected individuals are protesting against the delay in their rehabilitation. Led by the Chooralmala Action Committee, they plan to hold a dharna in front of the Collectorate to voice their concerns. The protest aims to highlight the delayed rehabilitation of the disaster victims, with plans for further demonstrations next week.

Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new OP block with modern facilities at General Hospital in Alappuzha

The Action Committee has accused both the central and state governments of failing to provide assistance, prompting their decision to take to the streets in protest against this neglect. The disaster-affected individuals are facing severe financial difficulties. Members of the Action Committee stated through Asianet News that if their issues are not resolved, they plan to travel to Delhi to protest during the Prime Minister's visit, alongside the affected children.

Disaster-affected individuals in the Chooralmal Mundakkai area are facing a grim situation as they prepare to resort to protests after 87 days of waiting. The acquisition of land for the township from the Elston and Nedumbal estates is stuck in legal complications. A petition filed by the estate owners against the land acquisition under disaster relief laws is currently under consideration in court. The court has advised that no acquisition should take place until the hearing on November 4.

With financial assistance, including a daily amount of Rs 300, having ceased, the economic crisis for the affected individuals has worsened. Promises from banks to approve loans have also not materialized. In response to these challenges, the affected individuals have formed an Action Committee.

Nearly three months after the landslide on July 30, the central government has yet to announce any financial aid for the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors. While the Kerala government is taking steps to identify land for building houses, the survivors are worried about the legal complications that may arise. Additionally, a decision regarding the writing-off of bank loans for those affected by the landslide is still awaiting resolution.



Latest Videos