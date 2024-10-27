Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate new OP block with modern facilities at General Hospital in Alappuzha

The new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital in Alappuzha is scheduled to open on October 27. The inauguration will feature various officials, including health ministers and local leaders, and will enhance the hospital's facilities for patient care.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Alappuzha: The newly constructed outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital in Alappuzha is set to be inaugurated on Sunday (Oct 27). The seven-storey building will be inaugurated at 2:30 PM by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This seven-story facility, completed as part of the government’s 100-day action plan marking the third anniversary of the state government, has been equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities. 

The building was funded through Rs 117-crore allocation from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The new building at the General Hospital, the largest facility in the district operating under the Health Department and a refuge for the general public, is fully equipped with modern amenities. It includes a range of advanced systems such as MRI and CT scans, ultrasound scans, a 360-degree metabolic center, a state-of-the-art laboratory, elevators, ramps, and a public address system, all constructed at a cost of Rs 16.4 crore.

The inauguration ceremony taking place in the hospital premises will be presided over by the Health and Women and Child Development Minister Veena George. The MRI scanning center will be inaugurated by Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, while the CT scanning center will be opened by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Key guests at the event will include MP K.C. Venugopal, MLA P.P. Chitharanjan, and Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade. MLA H. Salam will extend the welcome.

Health Services Director Reena K.J. will present a report. Attendees at the event include Alappuzha Municipality Chairperson K.K. Jayamma, District Collector Alex Varghese, Municipality Vice Chairperson P.S.M. Hussain, Health Standing Committee Chairperson A.S. Kavitha, Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson Nasir Punnakkal, Development Standing Committee Chairperson Satyadevi M.G., Public Works Standing Committee Chairman M.R. Prem, Education Standing Committee Chairperson R. Vineeth, Ward Councillor P.S. Faisal, D.M.O. Jamuna Varghese, General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sandhya, along with representatives from various political and social parties.

