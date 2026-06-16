A viral video shows a group of tourists, including an elderly couple, dancing inside Kerala's Kochi Water Metro. The incident has sparked a significant debate on social media, dividing opinions on whether the act was a harmless celebration or a display of poor civic sense.

Yet another video showing a group of tourists turning public transport into an impromptu stage has raised the same question again: “Where is civic sense?" This time, a group of passengers were observed dancing wildly inside one of the rides on Kerala's Kochi Water Metro. Many people have shared the video on social media. As seen in the clip, the group consisted of five individuals, including an elderly man and woman, a middle-aged man and woman and a younger woman. The passengers occupied the centre of the metro, formed a circle and began dancing together while the ferry was in motion.

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Some of their other passengers watched the group with fascination as they performed, while others took out their phones to capture the scene on camera.

In the video, nobody seemed to complain to the dancers, and several people could even be seen savouring the unexpected moment while travelling over the scenic waterways of Kochi. The description atop the video said, "Kochi water metro ride turned into a cultural celebration."

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However, the clip has sparked a familiar debate online.

Social Media Reacts

Some people questioned whether public transit should be utilised for such activities, while others praised their passion and saw dancing as a harmless way to show excitement.

“Cmon they’re just a group of uncs having some fun. Let them enjoy their vacation. Our ego isn’t that fragile," said one user.

“Lowkey kinda cute, why the hate?" asked one individual.

Meanwhile, another individual shared, “Senseless and zero civic sense people always the one to bring shame by such acts. Authorities need to impose heavy fines so that such acts are permanently banned."

“@TheKeralaPolice, what nonsense is this. Can you please fine these guys and put them behind bars? This is not a place to risk everyone’s life. Keralam is being spoiled if it’s truly Kerala," remarked someone else.

“Public transportation is not a stage for your cultural celebration, dear Gujarati people," said one.