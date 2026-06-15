An Uber driver named Kabir gained online praise for his unique "ride menu," which allows passengers to choose their desired level of interaction, such as a silent ride or a chatty one. A passenger's viral X post detailed her soothing experience after a tiring trip, revealing the driver's motivation was inspired by his daughter's social anxiety.

An Uber driver’s unique approach to passenger comfort has won hearts online after a woman revealed how he turned a routine airport ride into a surprisingly soothing experience. His straightforward "ride menu" allowed travellers to select how much involvement they want while travelling. X user @wottheberry published the post, detailing her return after a taxing three-day work trip. She claimed to have just arrived at the airport and made an Uber reservation for a 45-minute journey home. She claimed to have little energy left for conversation since she was emotionally and physically spent. However, what happened next was unlike any ride she had experienced before.

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The driver, who she recognised as Kabir, gave her a laminated card that was fastened to the back of his headrest rather than engaging in the customary small conversation or enquiring about her trip. The card was referred to as a "ride menu," enabling travellers to select the kind of engagement they wanted while travelling.

The options on the card included "The Therapist Ride" for passengers who wanted to talk about their day, "The Silent Ride" for those who wanted total quiet, "The Tourist Ride" with information and anecdotes about the city, and "The Radio Ride," where passengers could just unwind and enjoy some music.

The woman claimed that she silently thanked the driver and chose the silent ride option right away. Kabir nodded, turned on the air conditioner, and drove silently the rest of the way. When she thought back on the journey, she said it was one of the most serene moments of the year. She claimed that after a hard journey, she was able to fully unwind because there was no compulsion to converse.

She allegedly gave Kabir a sizable tip at the conclusion of the trip and complemented him on what she thought was a fantastic business idea. Her tweet claims that the driver's reaction made clear the menu's sincere motivation.

Viral X Post

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Kabir explained that he had not created the card to earn better tips or ratings. Instead, he was inspired by his daughter, who lives with severe social anxiety. He shared that she had once told him how draining casual conversations with strangers could be when she was already mentally exhausted.

Social Media Reactions

The story quickly gained traction online, with many users praising Kabir’s empathy and sharing their own experiences with social anxiety and unwanted small talk.

One user wrote, “I’m going to make a card similar to this to give to my teen daughter when she gets home from school. 😅 Cool idea."

Another commented, “Same here, with the social anxiety, like I can make small talk, but 90% of the time I’d REALLY rather not, it stresses me out. Especially when I just got out of the airport after several hours of traveling and dealing with the crowds and the people and the uncomfortable airplane seats."

A third user said, “I appreciate this so much. I have a hard time going for a haircut because I dread being trapped in the chair and having to chat."