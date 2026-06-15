A viral video from Hyderabad shows a tense moment where a scooter rider, following a Ferrari too closely, has to brake suddenly. To avoid a collision, the rider resourcefully uses his feet as emergency brakes, stopping just inches from the luxury car.

A Ferrari and a scooter rider are shown in a tense situation on the road in a Hyderabad video. A scooter is seen following closely behind the fancy sports vehicle in the video. Shortly after, the Ferrari abruptly brakes and slows down, giving the rider very little time to respond safely.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The rider responds right away. The scooter continues to travel ahead despite his forceful use of the brakes. He swiftly extends his legs and uses them to balance and slow down the scooter in order to avoid colliding with the Ferrari. He is able to stop just in time because his legs function as emergency brakes.

The scooter stops only inches from the Ferrari, which stays stable in front. The rider's fast reactions avert a potentially dangerous and expensive error. The rider's use of his legs to save himself gives the scenario a dramatic yet humorous appearance.

The powerful Ferrari and the basic scooter are shown in stark contrast in the video. However, the focus is the rider's human response. His quick thinking transforms a perilous circumstance into a playful escape.

The scooter is safely halted behind the Ferrari at the end of the video. A moment of relief and laughing replaces what might have been a crash. The film demonstrates how a split second and a swift choice can make all the difference in traffic—from danger to laughter.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Netizens React?

Online reactions to the Ferrari, scooty clip were sharp and funny. One viewer joked, “Rider bhi apni scooty ko Ferrari samjh betha."

Another took a dig at auto drivers, saying, “Ye auto wale sach me lat khane ka kaam karte hai, na indicator dete na piche dekhte hai, jaha man Kiya mod denge jaha man Kiya rok denge."

A more serious comment highlighted road safety, noting, “Most Indians just don’t know the meaning of ‘ride at a safe distance’. It’s a nightmare to ride here, not sure if I’ll return home safely."