A viral open letter from former tourism official Prashanth Vasudev urges the new Kerala Chief Minister to reduce traffic disruptions caused by VIP convoys. Writing from Thiruvananthapuram, he called for ending traffic signal shutdowns, limiting escort vehicles, and easing security near Cliff House.

Thiruvananthapuram: An open letter urging the new Chief Minister of Kerala to make sure his official travel doesn't cause trouble for the common person is going viral. Prashanth Vasudev Nair, the former Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, has made this request, urging the new leader to stop the practice of massive traffic restrictions and oversized convoys. Prashanth in his Facebook post says that the routine of switching off traffic lights on the CM's route must end.

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He argues that the Chief Minister's travel should not come at the cost of the public's freedom of movement. He suggests that one pilot and one escort vehicle are enough, and there's no need for a long line of officials' cars. He also questions the need for a jammer vehicle within Kerala and a permanent ambulance in the convoy, assuming the new CM is in good health. Prashanth also called for removing the excessive security cordon around Cliff House, the CM's official residence, saying, "Nobody is going to attack you here."

Full text of the letter

"This is for the new Chief Minister of Kerala.

Sir,

I have been a resident of Thiruvananthapuram city for over 15 years. This means I have lived in the city when the great humanitarian Oommen Chandy was Chief Minister, and also when Pinarayi Vijayan was the Chief Minister.

Sir,

For the last ten years, we city residents have often been denied our freedom to travel. Suddenly, the traffic lights would be switched off, our roads would be blocked, and then the Chief Minister's convoy would speed past, terrorising all of us who voted these people into power. We were too scared to say anything. If we did, we would have been in trouble!

Sir,

There was an unnecessary police guard at the Devaswom Board Junction, which leads to Cliff House. Some poor policemen also stood guard in the biting cold on the side road to Charachira. I don't know who was afraid of whom, Sir. And yet, nothing happened to anyone.

Sir,

When you travel through these city streets, please do not switch off the traffic lights. I know your time is more valuable than ours. There must be ways to manage it, but it shouldn't be by denying us our right to travel.

Sir,

The security cordon around Cliff House should be removed, Sir. Nobody is going to attack you here. And even if some terrorists show up, these four or five policemen won't be able to do anything. I don't know if the people who lost power will now try to scare you! They will surely try to justify the old ways by getting the intelligence department to give you a report about a fake threat, forcing you to accept the same excessive security. You must be careful about that. That was all just a delusion of power, Sir. Please do not fall for such delusions of power and luxurious comforts. The people will be watching. And someday, what happened now will happen again.

And Sir,

Let's talk about travel outside Thiruvananthapuram. One pilot and one escort vehicle in the front and back are enough. We need to rethink if a jammer is really needed within Kerala, Sir. Whoever you are, I don't think you are in such poor health. In that case, I don't think a permanent ambulance is needed either. The vehicles of other officials should not be part of the escort.

Sir,

A Chief Minister's dignity should not be compromised at all. But the convoy should be such that it allows us to see you as one of us. We have many such hopes. Let's hope they are not broken."

How people reacted to the open letter online

People strongly supported the letter and said it reflects the feelings of ordinary citizens. Many agreed that traffic should not be blocked for VIP convoys and that public time must be respected. Several users called the suggestions practical and hoped the new Chief Minister would follow them.

Some criticised past governments for causing inconvenience, while others stressed that leaders are not above the people. Overall, the reactions showed wide public frustration with convoy culture and a clear demand for simpler, people-friendly governance