A man in Mannarakulanji had a terrifying wake-up call when he found a venomous Common Krait wrapped around his leg. In a panic, he shook it off, and the snake went and hid inside the TV. A local snake catcher, Mathukutty, was then called to safely remove it.

Mannarakulanji: Imagine waking up to find a snake on your bed! That's exactly what happened to a man in Mannarakulanji, causing a huge panic in the area.

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The incident took place early this morning in a house near the Mannarakulanji hospital. A highly venomous Common Krait had entered the house and coiled itself around the leg of a man who was fast asleep.

While sleeping, the man felt a strange coldness on his leg and, startled, he immediately shook it. The snake was flung across the room. It then quickly slithered up a window and found a hiding spot inside the television. The family was terrified to realise it was an extremely dangerous Common Krait.

Once they knew the snake was inside the TV, they immediately called the well-known snake catcher, Mathukutty from Uthimoodu. Mathukutty arrived at the house and very carefully opened up the television set. He managed to safely catch the Common Krait and secure it in a sack. Over the past few days, Mathukutty has been quite busy, catching several snakes in the area and handing them over to the Forest Department.