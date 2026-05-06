Two stray dogs entered a third-floor flat in Greater Noida West’s Gaur City-2, raising safety concerns. The door was reportedly left open while cleaning, allowing the dogs to enter within minutes. A woman and her two-year-old child were inside, but no harm occurred. The viral video sparked debate on security, negligence, and stray dog management.

A video of two stray dogs entering a flat on the third floor at Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida West has surfaced online and has gone viral. The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety in high-rise buildings. According to a post on X, the dogs managed to enter the apartment within minutes while the main door was left open.

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How the incident happened

Reports suggest the house help was sweeping the floor and had left the door open. In just about two minutes, the stray dogs climbed up to the third floor and walked into the flat.

At that time, the resident's wife was inside the washroom. Their two-year-old child was asleep in another room. This made the situation even more worrying for the family.

Fortunately, no one was harmed, and the dogs left without causing any injury.

Viral video, sparks reactions

A video of the incident quickly went viral online, leading to strong reactions from users.

Some people blamed carelessness. One user said the maid should not have left the door open, warning that it could have been a theft instead.

Others pointed out the danger to children, saying stray dogs can sometimes attack toddlers.

A few users claimed such incidents are common in the area and stressed the need to keep doors shut at all times.

Debate over safety and responsibility

The viral clip has also started a wider debate. Some users criticised building security, saying such incidents show weak safety systems.

Others argued that residents must be more careful, especially when doors are open.

There were also mixed views about stray dogs. While some people called for strict action, others said humans should learn to live safely alongside animals.

Rising concern in residential areas

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of stray animals entering residential spaces. Many residents are now calling for better security measures and stricter monitoring at entry points.

Authorities and housing societies are being urged to find a balance between safety and animal welfare.