An FIR has been filed against JDU MLA Anant Singh after viral videos showed gun display and dance at a Janeu ceremony in Bihar’s Gopalganj. Police say several people carried weapons, creating fear. Nine accused have been named, and more are being traced. Singh also made a controversial remark about Pappu Yadav. The investigation is ongoing.

An FIR has been registered against JDU MLA Anant Singh after videos allegedly showing open display of weapons and an obscene dance at a Janeu ceremony went viral. The incident took place in Bihar’s Gopalganj district and has raised serious concerns about law and order. Police say the case includes charges related to public disturbance and obscenity.

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Event details and location

The incident happened during a two-day ceremony held on April 2 and 3 at the house of Guddu Rai in Semrao village, according to a Bhaskar English report. The area falls under the limits of Mirganj police station.

According to officials, Anant Singh attended the function along with hundreds of supporters. The event was a Janeu ceremony, which is a traditional sacred thread ritual.

Weapons displayed during celebrations

Police said several people were seen carrying both licensed and banned weapons during the programme. Videos show men holding firearms while dancing near performers.

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Officials believe this created fear among local residents. The open display of weapons in a public gathering is a serious offence, especially when it disturbs peace in the area.

Dance performance caught on camera

In one of the viral clips, Anant Singh is seen sitting in the front row while a dancer performs nearby. He is also seen clapping as some people throw currency notes at the performer.

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Other videos show men dancing with guns in their hands alongside dancers. These visuals spread quickly on social media, leading to police action.

Police action and FIR details

Following orders from Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, the Hathua SDPO examined the viral videos. Several people were identified based on the footage.

On May 4, Mirganj police station registered case number 247/26 against nine named accused and several unknown persons.

Those named reportedly include organisers Guddu Rai, Utsav Rai, Priyanshu Kumar, Tishu Rai, Saurav Kumar Rai, Vishal Rai, Sunil Yadav, along with Anant Singh and Gunjan Singh.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and more action may follow based on evidence.

Sharp remark on Pappu Yadav

While travelling to Gopalganj, Anant Singh also made a controversial remark about Pappu Yadav. When asked about criticism from the MP, he said, “Who is Pappu Yadav?” and later added, “We don’t know dogs and cats,” repeating the comment.

The remark has drawn attention and criticism.

Anant Singh was arrested in November last year in connection with the murder of Dularchand during the Bihar Assembly election period.

He was taken into custody from his home in Mokama and stayed in jail for nearly four months. The Patna High Court granted him regular bail on March 19, 2026. He was released on March 23 and later claimed he was falsely accused.

Future political plans

After his release, Anant Singh announced that he would not contest elections again. He said his son would handle future political responsibilities.

He also expressed support for former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he would stay away from politics if Nitish Kumar does not continue as Chief Minister.

Police say they are closely examining all video evidence and may identify more people involved. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law.