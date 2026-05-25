The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara draw results, featuring a Rs 1 crore jackpot, are being announced today. Conducted by the state's lottery department, the official draw takes place in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are advised to check results through official government channels and beware of scams.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Bhagyathara lottery results later today, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly waiting for the winning numbers. The weekly draw continues to attract massive participation across Kerala due to its high-value jackpot prizes and affordable ticket pricing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of now, the official results have not yet been released. The draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision, after which the complete winning list will be published through authorised government channels.

The Bhagyathara lottery ticket is priced at Rs 50 and offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore along with several additional cash rewards across multiple prize categories. Participants are advised to verify results only through official Kerala lottery sources to avoid misinformation and fake result links circulating online.

Lottery enthusiasts have been actively discussing jackpot expectations and possible lucky series numbers on social media platforms ahead of the official declaration. Officials have also reminded winners to preserve their original ticket carefully, as prize claims require submission of the physical ticket along with identity proof within the prescribed deadline.

The Kerala lottery system remains one of India’s most popular state-run lottery networks, conducting weekly and bumper draws that distribute crores of rupees in prize money regularly.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-56 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Check Full Winners List!

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara Draw Details

Details Information

Lottery Name Bhagyathara Lottery

Organiser Kerala State Lottery Department

Draw Day Monday

Ticket Price Rs 50

First Prize Rs 1 Crore

Draw Venue Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

Result Status Yet to be announced

Result Mode Official Kerala Lottery channels

Prize Structure

Prize Category Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore 2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh Consolation Prize As per official result sheet Other Prizes Multiple lower-tier cash rewards

Important Instructions for Winners

• Verify ticket numbers only through official sources

• Keep the original ticket safe and undamaged

• Submit valid ID proof during prize claim

• Claim prize within the official deadline

• Avoid fake lottery result websites and scams

Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala and neighbouring states have been actively discussing expected results and jackpot hopes on social media platforms throughout the day. At the same time, officials have repeatedly warned participants against fake result links, unauthorised online sellers and lottery scams that tend to circulate during major draws.

Once announced, winners are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof to claim prize money within the stipulated deadline.

The Kerala lottery system continues to attract lakhs of buyers every week, with weekly and bumper draws regularly distributing prize money worth crores of rupees. The official Bhagyathara winning numbers, prize breakdown and district-wise ticket details are expected to be released later today.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-109 Result: Who Won The Rs 12 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here