Five people have died in just two months on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram state highway, and locals are pointing fingers. They say even after the road was redone, basic safety measures like signals and warning signs are missing, leading to these terrible accidents.

People living and travelling along the Thrissur-Kuttippuram state highway are getting really worried. A string of accidents has left everyone on edge. In the last two months alone, five people have lost their lives on this stretch. Travellers are demanding a change in the bus schedules. They say buses are racing against each other, often running just seconds apart, which leads to dangerous over-speeding.

Locals are frustrated. They point out that the road was recently renovated, but it's still missing basic safety features. There are no proper signals, zebra crossings, or warning boards. Speed control systems and CCTV cameras are also nowhere to be seen. To make matters worse, there are no proper safety arrangements for night travel.

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The list of tragedies is growing. Towards the end of June, a bike rider died in Akkikavu after a lorry hit him. Then, in early July, a KSRTC low-floor bus driver lost his life. His bus went out of control at the Akkikavu College junction and crashed straight into a shop.

On July 15, another young man died. He was on his bike when it collided with a low-floor bus near the Priyadarshini bus stop in Kadavallur Korattikara. He passed away while undergoing treatment. And just the other day, before people could even process these losses, another tragedy struck. A private bus, speeding at Parempadam, lost control. It smashed into a house's compound wall and other vehicles parked there. Two women died in this accident, and many others were injured.

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Apart from these major incidents, locals say smaller accidents are a daily affair here. The signal lights at key spots like Chundal, Akkikavu College, and Perumbilavu Junction haven't been working for months. And the new street lights that were put up during the renovation? They haven't been switched on even once.