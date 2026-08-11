The results for the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-532 lottery draw, held on August 11, 2026, have been announced. Participants can now check the winning numbers to see if they have won.

The KeralaLottery Result Today, August 11, 2026, has been announced for the Sthree Sakthi SS-532 lottery draw. Lottery players can now check the complete list of winning numbers and prize details to find out whether their ticket has won a prize.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-532 draw was held on Tuesday, August 11, with the results released after the scheduled draw. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated weekly lottery draws among Kerala lottery ticket holders.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-532 lottery features multiple prize categories, giving participants several opportunities to win. The first-prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Other prize categories include Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-532 Lottery Result Today (August 11): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-532 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SB501348

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 501348

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - SD723745

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - SG876825

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0240, 0763, 1335, 1832, 2009, 2208, 3300, 3461, 3725, 4935, 5514, 5679, 5749, 5826, 6905, 8168, 8661, 9401, 9943

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 4743, 6059, 6373, 6710, 6933, 8714

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0207, 0369, 0477, 1001, 1451, 1452, 2412, 3481, 3623, 3851, 4165, 4209, 5034, 6076, 6452, 6800, 7044, 7092, 8027, 8576, 8736, 8875, 9342, 9596, 9815

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0111, 0143, 0530, 0843, 1044, 1053, 1102, 1396, 1422, 1485, 1596, 1602, 1672, 1829, 1880, 1895, 1915, 2667, 2792, 2841, 2859, 2934, 2995, 3002, 3157, 3212, 3642, 3841, 3911, 4002, 4079, 4177, 4224, 4436, 4584, 4698, 4714, 4760, 5338, 5422, 5522, 5597, 5866, 6060, 6219, 6352, 6456, 6482, 6550, 6737, 6747, 6761, 6940, 7041, 7049, 7160, 7281, 7301, 7371, 7505, 7532, 7693, 8096, 8290, 8315, 8479, 8488, 8647, 8684, 8828, 8952, 8962, 9134, 9210, 9325, 9936

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0012, 0232, 0249, 0447, 0538, 0559, 0581, 0671, 0708, 0761, 0908, 1010, 1061, 1082, 1143, 1194, 1236, 1563, 1697, 1750, 1807, 1862, 1879, 2075, 2217, 2256, 2397, 2524, 2552, 2585, 2703, 2935, 2972, 2987, 3163, 3316, 3356, 3619, 3649, 3808, 3872, 3950, 3976, 4062, 4083, 4232, 4357, 4597, 4690, 4753, 4754, 4781, 5043, 5085, 5180, 5270, 5292, 5508, 5752, 5867, 5878, 5948, 6196, 6313, 6315, 6357, 6440, 6594, 6619, 6627, 6708, 6997, 7153, 7329, 7572, 8039, 8501, 8524, 8596, 8656, 8813, 8927, 8998, 9005, 9181, 9370, 9374, 9480, 9769, 9872

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0093, 0162, 0212, 0252, 0317, 0326, 0557, 0566, 0883, 0890, 0918, 1003, 1024, 1051, 1090, 1138, 1146, 1355, 1377, 1429, 1566, 1648, 1724, 1887, 2073, 2174, 2265, 2334, 2335, 2380, 2478, 2487, 2490, 2503, 2529, 2543, 2553, 2716, 2789, 2896, 3235, 3240, 3263, 3295, 3319, 3320, 3483, 3535, 3605, 3627, 3647, 3695, 3788, 3805, 3863, 3866, 3876, 3879, 3965, 3979, 4035, 4094, 4140, 4220, 4221, 4289, 4408, 4467, 4680, 4842, 4869, 4876, 4909, 4911, 4952, 4959, 5002, 5057, 5108, 5278, 5301, 5412, 5603, 5621, 5655, 5669, 5939, 5965, 6034, 6200, 6223, 6226, 6316, 6340, 6390, 6503, 6530, 6537, 6643, 6645, 6661, 6663, 6721, 6746, 6803, 6869, 6901, 7001, 7014, 7064, 7273, 7312, 7321, 7388, 7394, 7402, 7521, 7555, 7624, 7781, 7844, 8008, 8045, 8256, 8287, 8335, 8351, 8443, 8588, 8607, 8687, 8973, 8976, 8978, 8987, 9007, 9096, 9191, 9208, 9290, 9344, 9365, 9452, 9511, 9706, 9710, 9772, 9800, 9849, 9969

Kerala lottery participants should carefully check their ticket numbers against the official results. Winners are advised to preserve their original tickets safely and verify the result through authorised Kerala State Lotteries channels.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme, which attracts thousands of participants across the state. With the SS-532 results now announced, ticket holders can check the prize-wise winning numbers and determine whether they have won.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (10/08/2026): Bhagyathara BT-66 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner