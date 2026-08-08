A woman from Thalavady, Prasanna, is winning hearts for her kindness. She took in two families whose homes were flooded and also saved her neighbour's four cows by giving them space in her own cowshed.

THALAVADY: In a heartwarming gesture, Prasanna from Balavihar house in Ward 11 of Thalavady Grama Panchayat has become an example for her entire village. She opened her home to flood-affected families and even made space in her cowshed for stranded animals.

As the floodwaters rose, two families found themselves with nowhere to go. Prasanna immediately offered them shelter in her own house. She and her family are making sure that these families have everything they need, from food to other basic necessities.

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But her kindness didn't stop there. When her neighbour, Johnny of Kochanjiliveli, was in a fix with his four cows stranded in the rising water, Prasanna came to the rescue again. She cleared out her own cowshed to give Johnny's cows a safe and dry place.

Her family is also taking special care to provide food and water for these helpless animals. Prasanna's compassion, which extended to both people in distress and animals in need, is earning her immense praise from everyone in the locality.

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