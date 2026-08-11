A family in Kasaragod had a miraculous escape after their gas cylinder exploded while they were cooking. Four people, including women and children, rushed out of the house just in time after they noticed a gas leak, avoiding a major tragedy.

Kasaragod: A gas cylinder exploded at a house in Trikkaripur while food was being cooked. The incident took place at the home of K P Nisar in Beericheri Kooleri. The explosion completely gutted the inside of the house. The accident happened this evening. The family was cooking when the gas started leaking, which led to a fire. Soon after, the cylinder exploded with a loud bang.

The blast was so powerful that it destroyed the entire interior of the house. Furniture, electronic appliances, and other household items were all turned to ash. Four people, including women and children, were inside the house at the time. They saw the gas leaking and the fire spreading, and immediately ran outside. This quick thinking saved them from a major disaster and any loss of life.

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The cylinder exploded just moments after the family got out safely. The Trikkaripur Fire and Rescue Services were informed and rushed to the spot. Firefighters worked hard for a long time to completely put out the blaze.

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