The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-532 draw on August 11, 2026, with results expected after 3 PM. This weekly lottery, held every Tuesday, features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize tiers.

Keralalottery enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the Sthree Sakthi SS-532 lottery result on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to conduct today's draw, but the winning numbers have not yet been announced. The results are expected to be published after the draw later today.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme and is conducted every Tuesday. The SS-532 draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most-awaited weekly lottery draws among ticket holders.

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Sthree Sakthi SS-532 Result: Draw Time and Prize Details

The Sthree Sakthi SS-532 draw is scheduled for 3 PM on August 11. The complete winning-number list will be available only after the draw is conducted and the results are officially released.

Prize Prize Amount 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Consolation Prize Rs 5,000 2nd Prize Rs 30 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs 5 Lakh 4th Prize Rs 5,000 5th Prize Rs 2,000 6th Prize Rs 1,000 7th Prize Rs 500 8th Prize Rs 200 9th Prize Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today: What Ticket Holders Should Know

Ticket holders should keep their SS-532 tickets safely until the official result is published. Once the results are announced, winners should carefully match the series, ticket number and prize category with the official result.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts its weekly draws according to a fixed schedule, with Sthree Sakthi held on Tuesdays. The lottery programme includes seven weekly draws, with each weekly lottery offering a Rs 1 crore first prize.

Disclaimer: Lottery participation involves financial risk. Readers should verify winning numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result before claiming any prize.

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